National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Suspected ID fraudster charged in NCA investigation
A 45-year old man from North London has been charged with fraud offences that allowed him to operate under multiple identities and open bank accounts.
Ukachukwu Austin Dike, originally from Nigeria, was arrested by officers from the NCA’s Complex Financial Crime Team on Wednesday [8 March], at an address in Nicoll Circus, Mill Hill, and charged yesterday.
He is suspected of fraudulently obtaining and using multiple driving licences and aliases to open bank accounts and set up various companies, that could then facilitate further serious and organised crime.
Officers carried out searches of other addresses linked to Dike in North West London, and seized his phone and other digital devices.
He appeared before Willesden Magistrates Court on Thursday where he was charged with fraud by misrepresentation and producing false documents, and was remanded in custody until his next hearing on 6 April at Harrow Crown Court.
David Smithers, Senior Investigating Officer at the NCA, said:
“These types of offences are known to facilitate high-harm and high-volume fraud and are something we commonly see in romance fraud cases, where there is a need to launder the proceeds of crime.
“This latest action demonstrates the NCA’s Complex Financial Crime Teams continual mission to target persons engaged in fraud against UK victims.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/suspected-id-fraudster-charged-in-nca-investigation
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Operation Venetic: Self-proclaimed ‘Chadwell Cartel’ drug dealers jailed09/03/2023 10:05:00
A pair of Essex drug dealers who used encrypted messaging platform EncroChat to run their criminal enterprise have been jailed for more than 25 years.
Operation Venetic: Criminal who sold firearms across the UK jailed01/03/2023 15:15:00
A man who supplied firearms to organised crime groups across the UK has been jailed for more than 19 years as part of a National Crime Agency investigation under Operation Venetic.
Nottingham couple jailed for sexually abusing a child01/03/2023 09:20:00
A man and woman from Nottingham have been jailed for a total of 10 years for sexually abusing a child and sharing the footage online.
Four suspected of people smuggling from Belgium to UK arrested by the NCA28/02/2023 16:20:00
Four people have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a group alleged to have smuggled migrants to the UK in boats from Belgium.
hree more Americans convicted in the UK for smuggling cannabis on LA-London flights24/02/2023 16:30:00
Three US nationals have been convicted after being caught attempting to smuggle large quantities of cannabis into the UK through Heathrow airport.
North West group arrested in suspected property fraud where victims lost life savings24/02/2023 14:05:00
Five men have been arrested across the North West and London in an NCA investigation linked to property investment fraud and money laundering.
Former Children’s Doctor who had more than a million child abuse images jailed24/02/2023 10:10:00
A former GP and paediatrician caught with one of the largest hauls of child sexual abuse images the NCA has seen has been jailed for over two years.
NCA investigation brings down UK arm of Vietnamese people smuggling network22/02/2023 15:05:00
A key figure in a major people smuggling network bringing Vietnamese migrants to the UK in the backs of lorries has been jailed, following a National Crime Agency investigation.