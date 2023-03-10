Suspected ID fraudster charged in NCA investigation

A 45-year old man from North London has been charged with fraud offences that allowed him to operate under multiple identities and open bank accounts.

Ukachukwu Austin Dike, originally from Nigeria, was arrested by officers from the NCA’s Complex Financial Crime Team on Wednesday [8 March], at an address in Nicoll Circus, Mill Hill, and charged yesterday.

He is suspected of fraudulently obtaining and using multiple driving licences and aliases to open bank accounts and set up various companies, that could then facilitate further serious and organised crime.

Officers carried out searches of other addresses linked to Dike in North West London, and seized his phone and other digital devices.

He appeared before Willesden Magistrates Court on Thursday where he was charged with fraud by misrepresentation and producing false documents, and was remanded in custody until his next hearing on 6 April at Harrow Crown Court.

David Smithers, Senior Investigating Officer at the NCA, said: