Suspected ketamine drugs lab uncovered in Essex

Two men have been arrested after National Crime Agency officers raided a suspected ketamine lab in Essex.

The pair, aged 44 and 73 were detained on suspicion of the production of class B drugs at the rented property in Barnston Way, Hutton, on Friday afternoon (18 November).

An estimated 15 to 20 kilos of drugs were found, along with lab equipment used in their production.

Specialist search officers from Essex Police assisted the NCA in the operation, which continued through Saturday.

The 73-year-old man has been bailed pending further enquiries, while the 44-year-old remains in custody.

NCA Regional Head of Investigation Jacque Beer recently said: