Suspected Kinahan OCG member extradited to UK to face firearms charges
Liam Byrne, thought to be one of the most trusted members of the Kinahan organised crime group, has been returned to the UK to stand trial for alleged firearms offences following a NCA investigation.
He was escorted back to the UK by a team of officers from the NCA’s Joint International Crime Centre yesterday (12 December) and appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court yesterday, where he was remanded into custody.
Byrne, 42, from Dublin, was arrested in June whilst eating in a restaurant in the Alcudia area of Mallorca.
He had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai, UAE on the 26 May.
The NCA’s intelligence-led investigation was supported by the Spanish National Police and officers from An Garda Siochana in Ireland.
The Agency obtained arrest warrants after messages on encrypted messaging service Encrochat indicated that Byrne was potentially involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms.
Craig Turner, Deputy Director of Investigations at the National Crime Agency said:
“The arrest and extradition of Liam Byrne highlights the NCA’s ongoing work to target the alleged criminal activities of the Kinahan organised crime group.
“He will now be remanded in custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for the 8 January 2024."
Another suspected member of the crime group, Jack Kavanagh, 23, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, who was arrested by officers from the Spanish National Police on 30 May at Malaga Airport, while transiting from Dubai to Turkey, remains in custody in Spain awaiting extradition.
