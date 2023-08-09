National Crime Agency
Suspected Kinahan organised crime group members charged with firearms offences
Three people have been charged following a major National Crime Agency investigation into a plot to acquire firearms and ammunition that was uncovered following the takedown of the Encrochat encrypted messaging platform.
They include Thomas Kavanagh, aged 55, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, who is currently serving 21 years for drug trafficking and has now been charged with firearms offences and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
Two other men, Shaun Kent, aged 37, from Liverpool, and Daniel McLoughlin, aged 36, from Liverpool, have also been charged with the firearms offences. Kent is also charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
All three appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court yesterday (8 August) where they were formally charged. They will next appear at the Old Bailey on 5 September.
The investigation under Operation Venetic led to the arrests in Spain of Jack Kavanagh, 23, from Tamworth, and Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin, and extradition proceedings are underway.
NCA officers believe Liam Byrne, Jack Kavanagh and Shaun Kent conspired to pervert the course of justice by planning to reveal the location of weapons in an attempt to get Thomas Kavanagh a reduced prison sentence.
NCA Regional Head of Investigations Craig Turner said: “These charges are a major milestone in what has been a long and complex international investigation.
“We will continue to work with our partners to target criminals who we suspect are operating at the highest levels of organised crime impacting on the UK.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/suspected-kinahan-organised-crime-group-members-charged-with-firearms-offences
