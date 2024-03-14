Suspected leader of Kurdish people smuggling network arrested in Portsmouth

A man suspected of being a significant figure in a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs has been arrested by the National Crime Agency.

NCA officers, supported by colleagues from Hampshire Police, moved in to detain the 45-year-old at an address in the Kingston area of Portsmouth this morning, arresting him on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration and money laundering.

He is suspected of controlling a network of people smugglers throughout northern Europe and the Middle East.

NCA investigators believe the network may have been involved in smuggling hundreds of people to the UK, charging them thousands of pounds each time.

The man is now in custody being questioned by NCA investigators.

A second man, also suspected of being a high-ranking member of the crime group, was arrested in Italy last month on the basis of a warrant obtained by the NCA. Extradition proceedings are now underway to bring him to the UK to face charges.

NCA senior investigating officer Rachel Bramley yesterday said: