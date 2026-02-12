Suspected people smuggler arrested and charged in joint operation

A suspected people smuggling boss has been arrested in Birmingham as part of a joint investigation involving the National Crime Agency and West Midlands Police.

The investigation is focused on a suspected criminal network involved in smuggling migrants both into and out of the UK in the back of lorries.

51-year-old Zahid Khan was detained by officers at an address in the Sheldon Heath Road area of the city on Tuesday, 10 February.



After being questioned by NCA investigators he was charged with facilitating illegal immigration and money laundering offences.



Khan will appear before Birmingham Magistrates on later today (12 February).



A second man, aged 44, arrested at the same time and location on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration, has been bailed pending further enquiries.



However, he will remain in custody as he is wanted for failing to appear at court in relation to separate, unconnected, offences.



The operation followed the interception of a lorry carrying 33 migrants of Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationality, stopped by the NCA in Dover on 4 February.



The lorry was about to leave the UK on a ferry to France, and the driver was arrested.



NCA Branch Operations Manager Paul Jones said: “These arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation into a people smuggling network suspected of using HGVs to transport migrants in both directions across the Channel.



“This activity both risks the safety of those being transported, and presents a threat to our border security.



“Targeting, disrupting and dismantling gangs involved in organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA and our partners.”