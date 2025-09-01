National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Suspected people smuggler arrested in Coventry
An Eritrean national wanted in Belgium over his suspected involvement in people smuggling activities has been arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
The 25-year-old was apprehended in Coventry recently (28 August) by specialist officers from NCA’s National Extradition Unit after a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Belgian courts.
Belgian prosecutors allege he was involved in smuggling migrants from Belgium to the UK, at a price per person of 2,500 euros by sea and 1,500 euros by car.
The allegations also link to five occasions of Eritrean and Ethiopian migrants being intercepted at the port of Zeebrugge as they travelled to the UK. These incidents occurred between October 2021 and May 2024.
The man recently (28 August) appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for extradition proceedings to begin.
If convicted in Belgium, he could face up to 20 years’ imprisonment.
NCA Regional Head of Investigations Jacque Beer recently said:
“This action is another example of our collaboration with international partners to trace and detain alleged people smugglers and put them before the courts.
“The threat posed by organised immigration crime is chronic and enduring. Tackling the gangs organising Channel crossings and dismantling their operations is a top priority for the NCA.”
Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, recently said:
“I’d like to thank the NCA’s investigators for their continued dedication to protect our borders by working hand in hand with international partners to take down the unscrupulous criminal gangs who attempt to flout our laws.
“The individual in this case is suspected of trading cash for lives by facilitating dangerous and illegal journeys to the UK. We won’t stand by and watch this continue, which is exactly why we have invested £250m in the Border Security Command, driving an uplift of 400 NCA officers dedicated to taking down people smugglers.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/suspected-people-smuggler-arrested-in-coventry
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Alleged member of people smuggling network arrested by NCA in Kent28/08/2025 17:10:00
A man has been arrested as part of an ongoing National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into migrant smuggling from the UK to France in lorries.
Operation Stovewood: 15 years in prison for man who raped Rotherham schoolgirl26/08/2025 11:15:00
A man who groomed and then repeatedly raped a schoolgirl 20 years ago was recently (21 August 2025) jailed for 15 years for five sexual offences.
Arrest made in cross-Channel boat supply investigation22/08/2025 10:25:00
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the supply of small boats to people smugglers.
Two more offenders jailed over 28-mile cocaine chase investigation21/08/2025 17:05:00
Two more members of a crime group that was involved in a 28 mile at-sea chase have been jailed for their roles in a plot to smuggle cocaine into the uk.
Manchester gang transported £9m of cannabis to Northern Ireland hidden in pallets of flooring19/08/2025 11:15:00
Two Chinese nationals who smuggled cannabis worth £9 million from Manchester to Northern Ireland hidden in wooden flooring have been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Serial hacker who defaced official websites is sentenced18/08/2025 11:15:00
A cyber criminal who hacked into the websites of organisations in North America, Yemen and Israel and stole the log in details of millions of people has been jailed.
Brit arrested in Spain connected to NCA gun and drug supply probe15/08/2025 16:25:00
A British man has been arrested in Spain and returned to the UK to face charges brought by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in connection to the supply of drugs and a firearm.
Second major seizure of small boats as NCA works with Bulgarian partners14/08/2025 17:10:00
A second major consignment of small boats in less than three weeks has been seized, as a result of National Crime Agency work with Bulgarian law enforcement partners.