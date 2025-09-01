Suspected people smuggler arrested in Coventry

An Eritrean national wanted in Belgium over his suspected involvement in people smuggling activities has been arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The 25-year-old was apprehended in Coventry recently (28 August) by specialist officers from NCA’s National Extradition Unit after a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Belgian courts.

Belgian prosecutors allege he was involved in smuggling migrants from Belgium to the UK, at a price per person of 2,500 euros by sea and 1,500 euros by car.

The allegations also link to five occasions of Eritrean and Ethiopian migrants being intercepted at the port of Zeebrugge as they travelled to the UK. These incidents occurred between October 2021 and May 2024.

The man recently (28 August) appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for extradition proceedings to begin.

If convicted in Belgium, he could face up to 20 years’ imprisonment.

NCA Regional Head of Investigations Jacque Beer recently said:

“This action is another example of our collaboration with international partners to trace and detain alleged people smugglers and put them before the courts. “The threat posed by organised immigration crime is chronic and enduring. Tackling the gangs organising Channel crossings and dismantling their operations is a top priority for the NCA.”

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, recently said: