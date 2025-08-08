National Crime Agency
Suspected people smuggler detained in Birmingham
A man suspected of being involved in an organised crime group which smuggled people to the UK in small boats has been arrested by the National Crime Agency.
NCA officers detained the 22-year-old Iranian national at an address in Acocks Green in Birmingham this morning, arresting him on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration.
The arrest follows a BBC investigation into the activities of a people smuggling group operating in northern France and the West Midlands. The man is now in custody and is due to be questioned by NCA officers.
NCA Regional Head of Investigations Jacque Beer said:
"This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into organised immigration crime.
"People smugglers operate for profit without concern for the safety of those they transport, which is why dismantling and disrupting the networks is a priority for the NCA.
"Our investigation continues with the evidence we have gathered today."
Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle said:
“I want to congratulate the NCA for acting swiftly on the report received into this specific individual, and continuing to progress their wider and long-standing investigation into the suspected gang featured in that report.
“The criminals facilitating small boats crossings across the Channel are putting our border security at risk, and putting the lives of vulnerable people at stake. We will not stand by and let this vile trade continue, which is why we have announced the investment of a further £100 million this week to tackle the criminal networks head on.
“That investment will support the addition of up to 300 extra National Crime Agency officers dedicated to disrupting the network of criminal gangs, and giving them the state of the art technology and equipment they need to track these criminals down. Together we will use every tool at our disposal to deliver more results like the one seen today.”
The NCA currently has 91 ongoing investigations into networks or individuals in the top tier of organised immigration crime or human trafficking, those inflicting the highest harm, and who are the most difficult to reach. Some of these sit right at the top of the NCA's priority list.
The NCA targets and disrupts organised crime groups at every step of the route, in source countries, in transit countries, near the UK border and across Europe as well as those operating in the UK itself.
