Suspected people smuggler wanted in Italy arrested by the NCA

An Iraqi national wanted in Italy for allegedly smuggling hundreds of migrants into Europe has been arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Majid Muhamad, 54, was apprehended in central London on 25 February after a warrant for his arrest was issued by Italian authorities.

The arrest was made by specialist National Extradition Unit officers from the NCA's Joint International Crime Centre.

He is accused of being involved in smuggling migrants, including Iranians, Syrians, Iraqis and Egyptians, through the Mediterranean and into Italy using sailboats.

The end destination for many of the migrants is believed to have been the UK, France and Belgium.

Muhamad was remanded into custody as the process to extradite him to Italy begins, and he will next appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 1 May.

Tony Allen, from the NCA's Joint International Crime Centre, yesterday said: