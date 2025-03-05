National Crime Agency
Suspected people smuggler wanted in Italy arrested by the NCA
An Iraqi national wanted in Italy for allegedly smuggling hundreds of migrants into Europe has been arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Majid Muhamad, 54, was apprehended in central London on 25 February after a warrant for his arrest was issued by Italian authorities.
The arrest was made by specialist National Extradition Unit officers from the NCA's Joint International Crime Centre.
He is accused of being involved in smuggling migrants, including Iranians, Syrians, Iraqis and Egyptians, through the Mediterranean and into Italy using sailboats.
The end destination for many of the migrants is believed to have been the UK, France and Belgium.
Muhamad was remanded into custody as the process to extradite him to Italy begins, and he will next appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 1 May.
Tony Allen, from the NCA's Joint International Crime Centre, yesterday said:
"The swift work of our National Extradition Unit officers has led to the arrest of an individual in the UK who allegedly smuggled hundreds of migrants into Europe.
"This action signifies our commitment to working with partners domestically and internationally to apprehend those suspected of being involved in organised immigration crime.
"Targeting, disrupting and dismantling people smuggling networks remains a top priority for the NCA."
