Suspected people smuggler who entered UK on small boat extradited to Belgium

An Iraqi national who is suspected of being part of a Kurdish organised crime group responsible for moving migrants into the UK has been extradited to Belgium to face trial.

Erbil Galili Qader, 25, was arrested in Peterborough, where he was living at the time, in July 2024 after Belgian authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

He is wanted in connection with two separate attempts to smuggle family groups, including children, into the UK hidden in vehicles through the port of Zeebrugge in 2023.

On both occasions the groups were identified and intercepted by Belgian Federal Police before they could embark for the UK, though officers believe the same organised crime group may have been behind other successful attempts.

Investigators suspected that the organiser, who was operating under a pseudonym, had fled Belgium and contacted the National Crime Agency.

Working with social media profiles and telephone data NCA officers were able to identify the suspect as Qader, who had previously crossed the Channel in a small boat in May 2023.

Following his arrest he was detained in custody as extradition proceedings got underway. This was ordered by Westminster Magistrates on 24 March, and on Thursday 24 April he was flown out of the UK.

He will face trial in West Flanders, Belgium, at a future date.

Head of European Operations for NCA International, Gill Duggan, said:

“People smuggling gangs work across international borders, so as law enforcement we have to work internationally as well.

“In this case the NCA worked closely with our Belgian partners to identify and locate a man suspected of involvement in a number of illegal attempts to reach the UK.

“He has now been returned to Belgium so he can be put before a court.

“Working with international partners we will do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the criminal groups involved in cross-Channel people smuggling, wherever they are operating.”