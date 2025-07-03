Suspected people smuggling gang taken down in nationwide strikes

Seven members of a suspected organised crime group believed to have made millions have been arrested in West Yorkshire and Essex.

A suspected people-smuggling gang has been arrested for allegedly using false identity documents to smuggle hundreds of people into the UK illegally, luring them into a life of exploitation and misery.

On Tuesday 1 July, Immigration Enforcement officers executed warrants in Greater London, and Batley, West Yorkshire and arrested 7 suspects. The targets are believed to have used forged passports and visas of people with legitimate status in the UK to facilitate their illegal arrival, and subsequent employment in black market businesses.

The gang is believed to have facilitated the illegal entry of over 500 people with no right to be in the UK.

Their alleged money-grabbing scheme is believed to have developed into a wide-scale, dangerous criminal network operating across the country, with the 5 men and 3 women believed to have sent fake documents to beneficiaries to evade detection from law enforcement. The gang, who largely targeted Gambian nationals, are also suspected of re-using the fraudulent documents for different imposters hoping to make it to the UK illegally, with an ongoing investigation revealing a substantial quantity of images of passports found on the main suspect’s mobile phone.

From booking flights to housing the migrants on arrival and providing them with illegal work, the gang provided a full service and charged around £5,000 per person.

This particular gang, like many others, is believed to be charging substantial fees for arranging illegal entry to the UK, with the main suspect believed to have a turnover of over £1.3m in his bank account despite claiming to only earn £35,000 a year working for a furniture manufacturing company.

Another suspect is believed to have a turnover of over £1m across two bank accounts whilst simultaneously receiving Universal Credit. A further investigation will be launched in order to recover the profits made by this suspected organised criminal gang.

At the various addresses visited, officers seized several counterfeit identity documents which are believed to have been used in this criminal scheme.

These arrests form part of this government’s Plan for Change to strengthen the UK’s border security, which is already delivering results, with almost 30,000 people with no right to be here returned since the election and a turbocharge in immigration enforcement activity across the country which has led to a 51% increase in the number of illegal working arrests.

Organised criminal gangs who are driven by profit often go to extreme lengths to make their cash, disregarding the safety of humans. The suspects in this case are believed to have been exploiting those they promised to help by forcing them to work in private homes under their control, leaving the survivors trapped in unsafe situations and exhausted for little or no pay.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle said:

This operation is a clear display that we will not stand by and let evil criminal gangs abuse our immigration system. This suspected gang promised their beneficiaries a better life here in the UK. Instead, they face heinous levels of exploitation which is exactly why we are working with law enforcement to ensure survivors of modern slavery are supported and the criminal gangs face justice. Our Border Security Command has £280m of additional funding over the next 4 years to deliver the step-change required to break their business models and deliver our Plan for Change to restore order to the immigration system.

Ben Ryan, Chief Operating Officer at Medaille Trust, said:

Medaille Trust is delighted to have collaborated on this operation and to have played a part in ensuring that victims were identified and supported to begin their recovery as survivors. We believe that collaborative efforts like this between the Home Office and civil society provide a model for confronting the evils of modern slavery; with a focus on both pursuing abusers and recognising and supporting survivors.

The Home Office’s Criminal Financial Investigations team works closely with charities like Medaille Trust to support the victims of organised crime by keeping them at the heart of any investigation, providing invaluable expertise and support to the most vulnerable. Through closer collaboration we are able to identify victims and offer them a safe haven to come forward about the abuse they have faced. Medaille Trust provide refuge and freedom from modern slavery and are one of the largest providers of supported safe house beds for victims of modern slavery in the UK.

Cracking down on abuse of the immigration system is central to securing the UK’s borders. As set out in the Immigration White Paper in May, the government will introduce tighter controls, restrictions, and scrutiny of those who attempt to abuse and misuse the immigration system. This includes strengthening border security by rolling out digital identity for all overseas citizens through the implementation of eVisas and new systems for checking visa compliance.