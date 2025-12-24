Suspended prison sentence for rogue waste operator

The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted a 61-year-old man for running an illegal waste operation without the necessary permits or exemptions.

Environment Agency investigation brings prosecution

Defendant also ordered to do 60 hours of unpaid work

At Sheffield Magistrates Court on 17 December 2025, Gary Saunders, of Spitalfields, Blyth, Worksop, Nottinghamshire was given a 17-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to do 60 hours unpaid work and to pay costs of £3,000 plus a £154 victim’s surcharge.

Saunders pleaded guilty to running the site in Church Lane, Dinnington near Sheffield between 2023-25.

Illegal waste discovered

The court was told that a member of the public initially contacted the Environment Agency. This prompted officers to visit the site on 20 June 2023, where large amounts of illegal waste were discovered when officers from the Environment Agency visited a business named 4 Counties Group.

It was discovered that the defendant was running a conservatory business from the site, as a sole trader. He leased the site from landowner Andrew Fisher.

Officers from the Environment Agency started to monitor the site and discovered that significant waste management issues continued.

Despite multiple visits and guidance letters, waste accumulation continued unabated.

When interviewed, Saunders, citing health challenges, acknowledged operating without permits and failed to comply with waste removal deadlines.

Eviction proceedings were started in February 2025 and the landlord took back full control of the site.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

We welcome this outcome and will continue to work tirelessly to pursue and prosecute those involved in illegal waste activities. Failure to comply with these legal requirements is a serious offence that can damage the environment and undermine legitimate businesses. Anyone with suspicions of waste crime can call our incident hotline, 0800 807060, or Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111.

The Charge

Gary Saunders

Operating a regulated facility on land at 2a, Church Lane, Dinnington, Sheffield, S25 2LY between 14 July 2023 and 25 February 2025, namely a non-exempt waste operation for the storage, treatment, and disposal of waste. This included upvc doors, upvc window frames, upvc door frames, glass, plastic sheets, guttering, fascias and soffits, other than under and to the extent authorised by an environmental permit contrary to Regulations 12 (1), 38(1)(a) and 39(1) of the Environment Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.