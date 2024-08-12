Sussex officer due in court on corruption charge

A Sussex Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court to face a charge of police corruption, as a result of an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation.

PC Joseph Aylett, 27, and based at Crawley station, will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 14 August charged with corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers and privileges contrary to section 26 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.

The allegation relates to an incident in July 2022 where a suspect of an alleged assault, in Crawley High Street, was allowed to walk free without any action being taken against them.

On conclusion of our investigation in June 2023, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charge.