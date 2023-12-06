Sussex officer in court over Peacehaven road traffic death

A Sussex Police officer is due in court following our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 27-year-old Arthur Hölscher-Ermert in Peacehaven on the evening of 30 April 2022. Mr Hölscher-Ermert died after he was struck by a Sussex Police car.

The officer, who cannot be named at this time for legal reasons, will face one charge of causing death by dangerous driving. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 9 January 2024.

We began our investigation on 1 May 2022 after we received a mandatory referral from Sussex Police. We completed our investigation in April 2023 and then prepared a file for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which yesterday authorised the charge.

The CPS has decided not to charge a second officer who was under criminal investigation for the offence of perverting the course of justice.

Our thoughts remain with Mr Hölscher-Ermert’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

It is important now that criminal proceedings are able to run their course. We would reiterate the importance of not reporting, commenting or sharing information on line which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.