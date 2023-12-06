Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Sussex officer in court over Peacehaven road traffic death
A Sussex Police officer is due in court following our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 27-year-old Arthur Hölscher-Ermert in Peacehaven on the evening of 30 April 2022. Mr Hölscher-Ermert died after he was struck by a Sussex Police car.
The officer, who cannot be named at this time for legal reasons, will face one charge of causing death by dangerous driving. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 9 January 2024.
We began our investigation on 1 May 2022 after we received a mandatory referral from Sussex Police. We completed our investigation in April 2023 and then prepared a file for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which yesterday authorised the charge.
The CPS has decided not to charge a second officer who was under criminal investigation for the offence of perverting the course of justice.
Our thoughts remain with Mr Hölscher-Ermert’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.
It is important now that criminal proceedings are able to run their course. We would reiterate the importance of not reporting, commenting or sharing information on line which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/sussex-officer-court-over-peacehaven-road-traffic-death
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Met officer cleared of dangerous driving following Streatham collision28/11/2023 09:10:00
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer has been cleared of dangerous driving after crashing into three vehicles while en route to a terrorist incident in south London in February 2020.
Lincolnshire Police officers acted appropriately during detention of man at Grantham who later died27/11/2023 16:20:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has found Lincolnshire Police officers acted appropriately during the arrest and detention of a man who died in hospital soon after collapsing while in custody at Grantham.
Investigation underway into fatal Met Police shooting in Dagenham27/11/2023 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal police shooting in Dagenham, east London recently (24 November 2023).
North Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer to appear in court charged with conducting unauthorised police systems searches16/11/2023 10:20:00
A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) is due to make their first appearance at court following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into computer misuse allegations.
Former Cheshire Constabulary staff member jailed for passing information to members of the public07/11/2023 12:25:00
A former Cheshire Constabulary staff member has been sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment for unauthorised access to computer material, perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office.
West Yorkshire Police officer dismissed over WhatsApp messages06/11/2023 13:25:00
A West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officer involved in a WhatsApp conversation where racist and misogynistic messages were shared has been dismissed without notice following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Former Merseyside Police officer jailed after having sex while on duty31/10/2023 09:10:00
A former Merseyside Police officer investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following allegations he abused his position for a sexual purpose has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Statement following misconduct hearing over stop and search of Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos30/10/2023 12:25:00
Two Metropolitan Police Service officers was recently dismissed following a misconduct hearing over the stop and search in Maida Vale, west London, of athletes Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos.
IOPC investigation into a serious collision in Bristol involving an unmarked police car is progressing27/10/2023 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into the circumstances surrounding a collision on the A4 in Bristol involving a police car which left a woman seriously injured, is making progress.