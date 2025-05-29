Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Sussex officers cleared of assault charges after elderly disabled man PAVA sprayed and Tasered in care home
Sussex Police Constables Stephen Smith and Rachel Comotto have been acquitted of charges of assault occasioning actual bodily-harm, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into their use of force against 92-year-old care home resident Donald Burgess, including the use of Taser and PAVA spray, in June 2022.
Mr Burgess, who had one leg and was wheelchair-bound, sadly died in hospital three weeks after the incident on 13 July 2022, aged 93. A pathologist determined the officers’ actions did not cause or contribute to his death.
IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family of Donald Burgess.
“We know this case – including the police body-worn footage that was released during the trial – has caused understandable concern in the community.
“It was right that the evidence was put before a jury so the officers could be held accountable and we respect the jury’s decision.”
Our role is to independently investigate the actions of officers and to decide, by applying the relevant legal tests and guidance, whether there is an indication that their actions would justify bringing disciplinary proceedings or whether they had potentially committed a criminal offence.
During our investigation we reviewed police body worn footage and spoke to witnesses. The two officers were interviewed under criminal caution. We also obtained a pathologist report, a statement from a police use of force subject matter expert, and reviewed force and national police policies and procedures.
At the end of our investigation, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charges against both officers in March 2024.
We also decided that both officers should face a gross misconduct hearing for potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force, and authority, respect and courtesy, with PC Comotto facing a further misconduct allegation relating to comments she later made on social media referring to the incident. Now that criminal proceedings have concluded, we will liaise with the force around the next steps.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/sussex-officers-cleared-assault-charges-after-elderly-disabled-man-pava-sprayed-and-tasered
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigation begins following death of man arrested by Greater Manchester Police28/05/2025 13:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man after he was arrested and became unwell while in police custody.
Police constable who dragged woman from Birmingham property is dismissed for gross misconduct26/05/2025 11:15:00
A West Midlands Police officer has been dismissed over his treatment of a woman he dragged from a Birmingham property using handcuffs and left on a driveway in a partial state of undress after she disputed her eviction.
IOPC statement following inquest into the death of Sean Fitzgerald22/05/2025 12:25:00
IOPC statement given yesterday following inquest into the death of Sean Fitzgerald.
Nottinghamshire Police officer dismissed over use of force on child20/05/2025 12:25:00
A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been dismissed after allegations of using excessive force during the detention a 16-year-old girl inside a police vehicle were proven.
Investigation into Merseyside Police shooting of man in Huyton continuing19/05/2025 14:32:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the circumstances surrounding the police shooting of a man at an address in Huyton by Merseyside Police on Wednesday (14 May) is continuing.
Ex-Sussex Police officer, facing trial for rape, charged with 18 further offences relating to computer misuse19/05/2025 11:15:00
A former Sussex Police officer, currently facing trial for rape and sexual assault charges following our investigation, has been charged with 18 further criminal offences.
IOPC to investigate complaints over woman’s search and detention by Greater Manchester Police19/05/2025 10:15:00
The IOPC has concluded that a woman’s complaints relating to her interactions with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers while in custody – including how she was searched - should now be independently investigated.
IOPC finds use of force by Met officers in mistaken arrest incident was reasonable16/05/2025 09:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has found that the use of force by Met Police officers to detain and arrest a man, who was wrongfully suspected of being involved in a vehicle pursuit in west London, was reasonable in the circumstances.