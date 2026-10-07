Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Sussex officers sacked for using excessive force on care home resident
Two Sussex Police officers who used excessive force, including a Taser, baton strike and PAVA spray, on a disabled, elderly care home resident, have been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct.
PC Stephen Smith and PC Rachel Comotto will also be placed on police’s barred list following a disciplinary hearing which concluded yesterday, which followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The officers arrived at a care home in St Leonards-on-Sea on 21 June 2022, after responding to a report that a resident had a knife and was threatening to stab staff.
The resident was Donald Burgess, who was 92 years old at the time.
Police body worn footage showed that officers entered a room where Mr Burgess, who was wheelchair-bound with an amputated leg, had been isolated. He was holding a cutlery knife.
PC Smith immediately told Mr Burgess to put the knife down or he would be “sprayed or Tasered”.
Within 90 seconds of arriving, both officers used force on Mr Burgess. PC Smith discharged PAVA spray in his face and struck the arm holding the knife with a baton. PC Comotto then discharged her Taser.
He was handcuffed and taken to hospital by ambulance and, while in hospital, sadly died on 13 July. A pathologist determined the officers’ actions did not cause or contribute to his death.
A police disciplinary panel has found that both officers breached the police standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force, discreditable conduct, and authority, respect and courtesy.
PC Comotto also had a further allegation against her proven regarding an inappropriate comment on Facebook she posted shortly after the incident.
A friend had made a light-hearted comment about a birthday and “the care home getting closer and closer”. The comment was not directed to PC Comotto but she replied: “We all know what happens in care homes” followed by a lightning emoji.
IOPC Director of Engagement Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family of Donald Burgess. We know that footage of this incident showing the force used by the officers on Mr Burgess has caused widespread concern and anger.
“This was not a fast-paced incident where the officers or other care home residents were in immediate danger. Mr Burgess, who was wheelchair bound and holding a cutlery knife, was isolated from other residents and clearly posed little risk to the officers.
“Any use of force should have been a last resort and only used when necessary. Rather than de-escalating the situation they immediately threatened Mr Burgess with force and then discharged PAVA spray, struck him with a baton and Tasered him when he didn’t drop the knife.
“Their actions were clearly excessive and unreasonable and PC Comotto then displayed further poor judgement by joking about Tasering Mr Burgess on social media afterwards.
“Their actions have damaged the public’s trust and confidence in policing and they have been held accountable and dismissed from policing.”
Our investigation began in June 2022 following a voluntary referral from the force, which we concluded six months later. We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service in June 2023 after receiving the full report from the pathologist. In May 2025, the officers were acquitted of charges of assault occasioning actual bodily-harm.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/sussex-officers-sacked-using-excessive-force-care-home-resident
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Met staff member in court on corruption charges07/10/2026 09:10:00
A Met Police call handler is due to appear in court today, Wednesday 7 October charged with corruption-related offences, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Former Hertfordshire Police Community Support Officer sentenced over inappropriate relationship with child05/10/2026 09:10:00
A former Hertfordshire Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), who pursued an inappropriate and intimate relationship with a child that he met as part of his duties, has been issued a 12-month custodial sentence suspended for 18 months.
Greater Manchester Police officer sentenced for causing serious injury by dangerous driving02/10/2026 12:20:00
A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian following a pursuit of a suspected drink driver, received a suspended prison sentence for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Ex-West Midlands Police detective committed gross misconduct by keeping evidence at his home29/09/2026 16:20:00
A former West Midlands detective who kept a large amount of evidence at home, including mobile phones relating to child abuse cases, has been found to have committed gross misconduct following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Charing Cross investigation - officer charged with perverting the course of justice29/09/2026 14:25:00
A Met Police officer has been charged with perverting the course of justice, as part of our ongoing investigations into the behaviour of officers at Charing Cross police station.
Former Greater Manchester Police officer sentenced for multiple corruption charges17/09/2026 13:20:00
A former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer who formed a relationship with a member of an organised crime group and shared confidential policing information has been jailed.
Charing Cross: 15 officers committed gross misconduct, 15 more under investigation16/09/2026 14:25:00
A Met officer, who told a female colleague he hoped that she would ‘get raped’ on the way home from a night out, has become the 15th officer found to have committed gross misconduct, as part of our ongoing investigations into officers based at Charing Cross police station in central London
Former West Midlands Police officer sentenced for assault on woman08/09/2026 09:10:00
A former West Midlands Police officer has been given a community order after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) revealed he assaulted a woman during a call-out to a domestic disturbance.
Former Cambridgeshire officer would have been dismissed over relationship with teen girl04/09/2026 13:20:00
A former Cambridgeshire police officer, who formed an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl, who was in a vulnerable position, and failed to take appropriate safeguarding action, would have been dismissed without notice had he still been serving.