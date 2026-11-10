Sussex Police officers in court charged with ABH

Two Sussex police officers will appear in court today (10 November) charged with assault, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into allegations they used excessive force during a man’s arrest.

PCs James Reilly and Pablo Cabanes will appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court to each face a charge of actual bodily harm.

It relates to an incident in Crawley in March where the two officers were arresting a man in public and allegedly used excessive force on him.

We began our investigation in April following the referral by Sussex Police of a complaint made by the man about the force used. On completion of our investigation in September, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which decided to the charge the officers.