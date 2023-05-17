Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Sustainability of local journalism: CMS Committee publishes Government response
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has today published the Government response to its report on the sustainability of local journalism.
The report, published in January, warned that the quality and coverage of local news will continue to decline without new support from the Government. It also highlighted the damage a reduction in provision can cause to democracy and society.
- Read the Government response, published today
- Read the full report (HTML)
- Read the full report (PDF)
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
Chair Comment
Damian Green MP, acting Chair of the CMS Committee, said:
“The downward spiral of quality and coverage of news experienced by our communities will persist without a step change in support for local news providers. The Government must use the Digital Markets Bill and other forthcoming media legislation to safeguard the future of publishers and protect against the damage a lack of local news can do to society.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/378/culture-media-and-sport-committee/news/195274/sustainability-of-local-journalism-cms-committee-publishes-government-response/
