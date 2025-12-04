Sustainable alternative to cremation

First new option since 1902 introduced.

Environmentally-friendly hydrolysis, also known as water cremation, will be introduced under draft regulations laid in the Scottish Parliament yesterday.

The regulations will, if approved, give an option for people interested in alternatives to burial or cremation for the first time in more than a century.

Through this process, the body is wrapped in a silk or woollen shroud, or other biodegradable material, before being placed in a chamber with hot water and chemicals, speeding up decomposition. Remains can be returned to next of kin, similarly to ashes following cremation.

International evidence suggests hydrolysis is more sustainable than traditional cremation, which uses large amounts of natural gas.

The Scottish Government consulted on the issue in 2023, with 84% of those who responded supporting the introduction of hydrolysis.

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto said:

“We introduced these regulations yesterday following extensive consultation which has shown significant public support for the introduction of new, environmentally-friendly alternatives to burial or cremation. This included hydrolysis - which is already in use in some countries including Ireland, Canada and the USA.

“These regulations, if passed by Parliament, will give an option for people interested in alternatives to burial or cremation for the first time in more than 100 years. We are not suggesting hydrolysis replaces or displaces traditional methods of burial or cremation in any way. It is a matter of individual choice, but it is important that we ensure bereaved families and friends can have confidence in the care and dignity given to their loved ones when they pass.”

Background

The Hydrolysis (Scotland) (No. 1) Regulations 2026

The Hydrolysis (Scotland) (No. 2) Regulations 2026

It is likely that the first hydrolysis will be next year, once all necessary consents are obtained.