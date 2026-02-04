Welsh Government
Sustainable business units available at £15 million commercial sites in Carmarthenshire
Sustainable business units are available to lease at two new commercial property schemes in Carmarthenshire, following £15 million in funding from the Welsh Government and Carmarthenshire County Council.
Parc Gelli Werdd, which features 26 state-of-the-art workshops and offices at the Cross Hands East Strategic Employment Site, is demonstrating strong market demand for low carbon business premises.
The development includes an innovative system which allows tenants to manage electricity consumption to achieve cost efficiencies, and benefits from high performance insulation and solar panels to deliver reduced building running costs and benefit the environment.
It is currently around 70 per cent let, with a number of enquiries currently under consideration for the remaining tenancies.
A further five energy efficient industrial units are currently under construction at Beechwood Industrial Estate, in Llandeilo.
Due for completion in June, the scheme is being designed to achieve 'Net Zero carbon in-operation target' and will provide charging points for electric vehicles.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
Businesses tell us how access to modern business spaces is crucial to helping them expand and grow. The Welsh Government is working hard to increase the availability of commercial premises for businesses in every part of Wales.
Both of these developments in Carmarthenshire deliver to exceptional environmental standards and will reduce operational costs for occupying businesses whilst minimising environmental impact.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, said:
Through collaborative working with Welsh Government, these energy efficient commercial units will provide fantastic, flexible spaces for businesses in Carmarthenshire to thrive.
