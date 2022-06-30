Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Sustainable Farming Incentive opens for applications
Farmers across England can now apply to the Sustainable Farming Incentive.
The Sustainable Farming Incentive has today (30 June 2022) opened for applications in England. The scheme is available to all farmers who currently receive Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) payments, designed to be accessible, and will reward sustainable practices which support food production and benefit the environment.
The Sustainable Farming Incentive is the first of three new environmental land management schemes being introduced under the Agricultural Transition Plan, the UK’s new system of farming now we are outside the EU which is designed in the best interests of English farmers. The schemes will ensure long-term food security by investing in the foundations of food production: healthy soil, water, and biodiverse ecosystems. Defra has worked with more than 4,000 farmers to test and trial the new approach.
Defra is opening the scheme in a controlled rollout from 30 June to manage the opening in a careful, measured way: for those with no other agri-environment agreements, they’ll be able to apply online straight away; for everyone else, they’ll be asked to let the Rural Payment Agency (RPA) know they want to apply and RPA will get in touch and support them to do so. This is to ensure everyone receives the right level of service and support during this initial phase of rollout.
The scheme will open with two soil standards recognising the importance of healthy soil for successful farming and the environment, and a Moorland standard where we will pay farmers to assess the condition of the Moorland as a basis for further action in future through our existing and new schemes.
This is the initial rollout of the scheme – which will be expanded over the next three years as Direct Payments are reduced. The full set of standards will be in place by 2025.
Farming Minister, Victoria Prentis, said:
The Sustainable Farming Incentive is designed to be accessible and recognises the importance of domestic food production to our national resilience. Farmers will receive payment within three months of their agreements starting, and payment rates are more targeted and less prescriptive than previous EU schemes. We want to support farmers with the choices they take for their farms, and I urge them to apply.
Defra has taken a number of steps to make the scheme accessible to farmers by making it more straightforward to apply and simplifying the requirements, allowing farmers the flexibility to decide how best to achieve the standards set out in the scheme and how much of their land they want to put into SFI.
Farmers will receive their first payment three months after joining and will receive quarterly payments thereafter. There will also be no old-style application window, allowing farmers to enrol in the SFI scheme at any point in the year that is suitable for them.
Information
- A summary of the Sustainable Farming Incentive in 2022 is available: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/a-summary-of-the-sfi-in-2022
- How to apply online for an SFI standards agreement on land outside a common
- Guidance video on how to apply is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YYlM6hCVGs
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sustainable-farming-incentive-opens-for-applications
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
More funding for sustainable farm-based proteins, as George Eustice visits innovative farm30/06/2022 12:05:00
The Environment Secretary will announce funding to improve the efficiency and sustainability of farm-based protein production.
If this city could talk: Improving flood resilience in Newcastle29/06/2022 10:12:00
The Environment Agency and Newcastle City Council have launched a pilot to give residents and visitors to Newcastle the chance to boost their flood resilience
Environment Secretary shares agricultural plans at Groundswell24/06/2022 15:10:00
George Eustice yesterday delivered a speech at Groundswell setting out future farming plans, including the opening of the Sustainable Farming Incentive.
UK signs up to global coalition on sustainable food production24/06/2022 11:25:00
UK to join Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition (SPG) to share knowledge of best practice on green agriculture and food production.
UK takes lead to seek global action on nature at COP15 biodiversity conference21/06/2022 12:15:00
UK welcomes confirmation COP15 will go ahead this year, following two-year delay
UK’s top scientists join forces to battle bird flu outbreaks20/06/2022 14:15:00
Eight of the UK’s top scientific organisations coming together to find new ways to contain bird flu outbreaks.
2,000 properties in York now better protected with Foss Barrier upgrade and new flood defences17/06/2022 16:27:00
A £38 million Environment Agency scheme to upgrade the Foss Barrier in York has been officially opened.
UK statement following the conclusion of the WTO Ministerial Conference17/06/2022 11:27:00
The UK's International Trade Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, issued a statement following the conclusion of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva.