Sustainable Farming Scheme advice at the Winter Fair

We will be opening the Welsh Government Pavilion (opposite NFU Cymru) for you to visit us with any scheme queries you may have.

Welsh Government staff will be available at the Winter Fair to help with scheme queries and advice. Our main stand is in the Glamorgan Hall, plus we will be opening the Welsh Government Pavilion (opposite NFU Cymru) for you to visit us with any scheme queries you may have.

Please note we will not be able to access your account or help you complete your SFS online records at the Winter Fair, however we can offer general advice on completing your Universal Actions by the end of the year before your SFS balance payment can be released.

If you do require support in accessing or using RPW Online or to update your Dashboard, you can arrange a digital assistance appointment at one of our Regional Offices by contacting the RPW Customer Contact Centre on 0300 062 5004. Rydym yn croesawu galwadau a gohebiaeth yn Gymraeg.

You can also contact the RPW Customer Contact Centre or the Farm Liaison Service (FLS) for help and support, including guidance on scheme requirements and record keeping.