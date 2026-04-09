Sustainable Farming Scheme: key messages (March 2026)

Key information and dates you need to know for the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) Universal Layer.

Single Application Form (SAF)

The SAF is now open until 15 May.

If you choose to enter the Sustainable Farming Scheme Universal Layer, there will be additional information required to complete the SAF, so we're encouraging all farmers to review and complete their SAF as early as possible. If you choose to apply for the Basic Payment Scheme the SAF will be similar to last year. BPS payments in 2026 will be tapered at 60%.

SFS map

One important task to undertake in advance of completing your SAF is to review the SFS map available on RPW online to:

check field boundaries and permanent features.​ Update all mapping changes or corrections using ‘Manage My Land’ before completing your SAF​

review the habitat and woodland areas on your holding ahead of the Habitat Baseline Review (HBR)​ on the SAF

identify if you have designated sites or historic features​

if you grow maize, check slope and flood risk layers​ to ensure you are compliant with requirements around maize establishment

​If you review your SFS map now, this should help greatly when completing your SAF.

This will also help you plan for each Universal Action, in particular any temporary habitat you may need to create to meet the 10% habitat requirement.

Habitat maintenance and temporary habitat creation

The SAF includes a Habitat Baseline Review (HBR) where you will be able to confirm details of the habitat and woodland areas on your holding.

For the existing permanent habitats on your holding such as your semi-natural dry grasslands to be managed as pasture or haymeadow, we have described a series of outcomes which you should aim to achieve. You can find a description of these outcomes under Universal Action 5 in section J5 of Sustainable Farming Scheme (2026): universal layer: rules booklet.

If you don’t have 10% habitat already, you will be able to inform us on the SAF which temporary habitats you have created or will be creating. Most of these temporary habitats must be established by 15 May, so you need to be aware of the management requirements when completing the SAF. For more information on temporary habitat creation see Universal Action 6 in section J6 of the Sustainable Farming Scheme (2026): universal layer: rules booklet, or read our quick guide to temporary habitat.

Integrated Pesticide Management (IPM)

As spring progresses, some farms will be planning crop establishment. Under Universal Action 2 you are required to undertake an IPM appraisal. This is designed to help you identify opportunities to reduce or avoid chemical use, for example, by considering a different crop rotation or seed varieties. If you do need to use any pesticides or herbicides, an IPM appraisal can help you ensure your application is as targeted and efficient as possible. You can find more information under section J2 of Sustainable Farming Scheme (2026): universal layer: rules booklet where you will find useful links and templates.

The SFS Optional and Collaborative Layers

If you choose to go further than the Universal Layer, we have published the Sustainable Farming Scheme: Optional and Collaborative Layers: overview of support.

This document is designed to give you an overview of the optional and collaborative support that will be available during 2026 and into next year, to help you with your forward planning and to let you know what to look out for.

This document explains the optional support as a series of ‘categories’. Ahead of the application window opening for each category, we will publish full technical details and payment rates on our website.

You may recognise some of these categories as a continuation of previous schemes such as Growing for the Environment or our Small Grants scheme, while other categories are new.

This document also shows where some support is only available to farmers who have entered the SFS Universal Layer as there is a dependency on specific Universal Actions. Most optional support will be more widely available to all farmers for now, but priority will be given to farm businesses which have entered the Universal Layer. It is important we keep opportunities available while we monitor the SFS uptake, and the demand against budget. This position may change in future years.

The Collaborative Layer supports activity throughout the wider supply chain, or at a landscape level. You do not need to enter the Universal Layer to participate in our Collaborative activities.

Farming Connect

Farming Connect can provide free or subsidised advice, skills and knowledge exchange to help you prepare for and deliver the SFS actions.

To access the support, you must register or re-register. More information can be found on the Farming Connect registration guide.

If you haven’t already done so, you will need to create a One Login account.

create your GOV.UK One Login account

once you have created your One Login account you will be able to re-register / register with Farming Connect

you will need your existing CON number for this; you will have received a letter from Farming Connect listing all CON numbers linked to your business

Acting now will ensure you don’t lose access to Farming Connect services and your Storfa Sgiliau record. Access to your historical Storfa Sgiliau record is essential if you are entering the Universal Layer and intend to complete Universal Action 4 Continuous Professional Development through Farming Connect.

By registering with Farming Connect you will also be able to access FARMDATA+.

If you have any questions or need step‑by‑step support, the Farming Connect Service Centre team can help – contact them on 03456 000 813.

FARMDATA+ and Universal Action 3 Benchmarking

Under UA3 Benchmarking you are required to complete an annual measuring and monitoring assessment using simple Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). For more information see section J3 in Sustainable Farming Scheme (2026): universal layer: rules booklet.

You may choose to complete your benchmarking through other industry providers, or you can do it through FARMDATA+.

FARMDATA+ is a new online benchmarking tool developed by Farming Connect. It is simple to use and allows you to select KPIs appropriate to your business.

There are KPIs for the seven core sectors – arable, beef, dairy, horticulture, pigs, poultry and sheep.

FARMDATA+, has been developed for use on a mobile phone, and will be available from 1 April 2026. It can be accessed online through the Farming Connect website or directly at FARMDATA+.

The names of the completed KPIs will be shared automatically with RPW as evidence you have completed UA3. No farm data or benchmarking results will be shared. If you are using an approved industry or supplier benchmarking tool you will need to update your SFS dashboard by 15 January with the name of the Benchmarking tool used and the date completed.