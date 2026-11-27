Overview of the Sustainable Farming Scheme Universal Layer 2027.

Confirmation of payment rates and Universal Layer changes for the 2027 scheme year

On the 27 November, the Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability issued a statement on details of the Sustainable Farming Scheme ahead of the 2027 scheme year. The statement includes information including refinements to Universal Actions, land eligibility and scheme payments. Some additional detail is included below.

Scheme budget and payments for 2027

This government has already confirmed a £1 billion commitment to support sustainable agriculture over the next three years. This includes £238 million for the SFS Universal Layer and legacy Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), and £102 million to deliver the Optional and Collaborative Layers, in 2027.

We will maintain the 2027 SFS Universal Baseline Payments at the same rate as published in 2026. These are:

Whole Farm payment: £70 per hectare for the first 70 hectares, then £2 per hectare thereafter

Habitat maintenance: £69 per hectare

Woodland maintenance: £62 per hectare

Social Value payment: £107 per hectare for all eligible hectares

In addition, to support smaller farms who are already in the scheme or who wish to enter in 2027, the £1000 stability payment will be available to all eligible farm businesses in the SFS Universal Layer with 100 hectares or less of eligible land (including common land).

We will continue to apply capping of payments which exceed specified thresholds.

If you choose to remain in BPS, 2027 payments will be based on 40% of the entitlement value compared to the 2025 baseline.

Universal Actions

Three Universal Actions have been refined for 2027. Full details will be included in the scheme guidance. All other Universal Actions remain unchanged from 2026.

Universal Action 4: Continuous Professional Development (Health & Safety element)

There is no change to the UA4 requirements. It still includes six hours of learning in relation to the Sustainable Land Management objectives, plus one hour of Health & Safety related learning.

An expanded list of Health & Safety Farming Connect eLearning modules (including topics such as working at heights, and children on farms) is available.

First time scheme applicants will be required to complete one of the Farming Connect Health & Safety eLearning modules in 2027.

Second year applicants can choose to undertake one of these wider eLearning modules, or choose Health & Safety related learning outside of Farming Connect, such as First Aid, or learning in relation to mental health.

Universal Action 6: Temporary habitat creation on improved land

This Universal Action is only applicable to farm businesses without enough existing habitat to meet the scheme requirement for 10% habitat per farm.

Two additional habitat creation types have been added for 2027 to provide additional choice and flexibility:

unsprayed spring cereal with undersown mixed ley

red clover with wildlife crop area

The existing Wildlife Cover Crop option remains unchanged except the crop establishment date has been changed from 15 May to 15 July to allow you more flexibility.

New applicants in 2027 may want to consider using the Optional Action for Temporary habitat creation to help meet the UA6 requirements. See further down for more details. You may also be interested in applying for funding for equipment such as electric fencing under Capital – Production and Efficiency.

Universal Action 8: Hedgerow management

The hedgerow management requirements remain unchanged from 2026, including in relation to management of hedges which are cut on an annual basis.

However, if you entered SFS Universal Layer in 2026 and cut all hedges on your farm, you will be able to cut 50% of the same hedges in 2027 if you wish, before you establish your two-yearly cutting pattern.

The purpose of the two-yearly cutting is to increase the amount of food available to wildlife on those hedgerow species which produce blossom and berries on second year growth, which is not available when the hedge is cut annually. This is an example of the increased environmental benefits which the Social Value payment has been designed to reflect.

Scheme administration

As part of the ongoing review of the bureaucratic burden on family farms, we will be making the following changes to scheme administration from 2027:

we will remove the mandatory requirement for Activity Diaries to be kept for most habitat types maintained and created under Universal Action 5 and Universal Action 6. However, a Stocking Diary is still required if you have Open Upland habitat type under Universal Action 5. Even though diaries are not mandatory for most habitat types, we do still recommend you keep these records as good practice

we will increase the amount of information used to automatically pre-populate your SFS Dashboard to reduce the amount of data you need to manually input

in addition to the full detailed scheme guidance we need to publish ahead of the 2027 scheme year, we also intend to publish a concise guide to Universal Actions alongside the SAF window opening in March), as an easier reference point for you

ahead of summer 2027 we will establish a more proactive approach to monitoring extreme weather conditions to consider the use of regional or national derogations or temporary easements, to reduce the number of individual derogations which may be needed

we will not collect soil testing results under Universal Action 1 in 2027. Ahead of 2028 we will explore more efficient processes to collect the data to reduce the amount of manual reporting required of you

We have previously announced plans to integrate the Animal Health Improvement Cycle (AHIC) and Biosecurity Assessment of Incoming Stock (BAIS) requirements under Universal Action 12 with participating Farm Assurance Schemes from 2027. If you are a member of Farm Assured Welsh Livestock (FAWL), Red Tractor or Pasture for Life you will meet those requirements through your assurance activities.

As a reminder for 2026, if you are a member of one of these assurance schemes, you do not need to complete a separate AHIC, but you do need to complete the separate biosecurity assessment. Other elements of UA12 such as the mobility and body scoring are unchanged by this assurance scheme integration and must still be completed separately.

Land eligibility

You are required to have management control of land for at least ten months of the calendar year to claim for the SFS. In 2026 we introduced an exemption where you could include land for which you did not have control of for ten months, if you were entering a Farm Business Tenancy of at least three years before 15 May.

This exemption will now become a permanent eligibility criteria and will also extend to land purchases completed by 15 May.

You remain liable for ensuring scheme requirements and applicable Universal Actions are met on this land, and it remains subject to scheme inspection if you are selected.

We have clarified the definition of farm woodland and agroforestry which can be claimed and included within your SFS eligible area if it is integrated within your farm holding or forms part of your overall farm business. Woodland that is managed as a forestry or other enterprise separately from the farm business, is not considered to be farm woodland and is not eligible for SFS Universal payments.

Optional and Collaborative Layers

We have already introduced several optional categories in 2026, with further categories due to be available over coming months. You can see provisional dates for introducing further optional categories. Please note that for several categories, the application windows are now open ended to allow you to make applications at any time that suits you.

Many optional categories are available to all farm businesses; however some are only available if you have joined the Universal Layer of the scheme.

A temporary habitat creation category (similar to the previous Growing for the Environment scheme) is due to open shortly. This is available to all, and includes support for establishing crops such as mixed leys, unsprayed cereals and protein crops including red clover.

New drought tolerant grass ley options have also been introduced to encourage the planting of deep-rooted species tolerant of dry conditions. This could be beneficial to you ahead of another dry summer expected in 2027.

If you are a new applicant to SFS in 2027 and need to create additional habitat under Universal Action 6 to reach the scheme requirement for 10% habitat, some of these crops can count towards that requirement.

Our new Sustainable Production category will be available early next year. This category is only available if you entered the Universal Layer of the scheme in 2027 due to a dependency on the completion of specific Key Performance Indicators under Universal Action 3: Benchmarking.

The Sustainable Production category includes an Age to Slaughter action, designed to support cattle finishers to improve herd efficiency and reduce the age at which prime cattle are slaughtered. Improvements in livestock management, husbandry, nutrition and animal health can help achieve greater productive efficiency while reducing emissions.

An Optional Action to increase Sire Registration is also included, which will incentivise you to record official sire information when registering calves. Improving the availability of cattle genetic data in Wales will support National Beef Evaluations, enable better-informed breeding decisions and contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the cattle sector.

We recognise the concerns about declining cattle numbers in Wales and the pressures facing both producers and processors. Against this backdrop, we are developing further support options under Sustainable Production with an initial focus on genomic testing of dairy youngstock and support for suckler cow producers to improve calving intervals. Further details will be available in due course.

Habitat Wales Scheme Common land agreements will be offered an extension for 2027.

Next steps

Scheme guidance for 2027 will be published in mid-December ahead of the 2027 scheme year.

We will start to make SFS balance, or full payments from mid-December onwards. These payments are dependent on you completing your applicable Universal Actions by 31 December and updating your Universal Dashboard on RPW Online by 15 January 2027.

To reflect the extremely challenging 2026 season, a £5 million top up will be included and distributed across all SFS Universal and BPS payments.