Sustainable Farming Scheme progress made at Royal Welsh Show

Management of Sites of Special Scientific Interest will be included in the Universal Baseline Payment for the Sustainable Farming Scheme, Cabinet Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies has confirmed yesterday.

The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs made the announcement after a Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) round table at the Royal Welsh Show.

He said:

While final decisions on Scheme design will not be taken until the current work with stakeholders has concluded, the overwhelming feedback we have had, including through the consultation, is that SSSIs should be included in the Universal Baseline Payment.

Having further determined that habitat maintenance actions are additional to the regulatory baseline, I can therefore confirm that this will be our intention.

SSSIs represent our best wildlife and geological sites and are legally protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. In order to help tackle the climate and nature emergencies, we need to improve the condition and connectivity of our terrestrial, freshwater and marine protected sites, creating resilient ecological networks which will allow our most endangered habitats and species to thrive.

Including SSSIs in the Universal Baseline Payment would recognise farmers’ efforts in managing these areas, for all our benefits. It would help ensure these sites are integrated within wider farm management, balancing food production and actions that improve the prospects of nature and freshwater habitats. It would also contribute to meeting the Sustainable Land Management objectives included in the Agriculture (Wales) Act.

I was pleased that, following discussion at the third meeting of the Ministerial Roundtable which was held at the Royal Welsh Show this week [Tuesday 23 July], a consensus was reached on this issue.

While there remain important questions to answer on the design of the Scheme and the payment methodology, including for example common land, this is a positive step in moving forward collaboratively on a key area of Scheme design.

We are only able to make this progress through the time, commitment and positive engagement of all of the organisations who are on the SFS Ministerial Roundtable and Officials Group.

I am grateful for their continued support. There is a lot of work to be done in a short space of time. We must therefore continue working at pace.