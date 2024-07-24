Welsh Government
|Printable version
Sustainable Farming Scheme progress made at Royal Welsh Show
Management of Sites of Special Scientific Interest will be included in the Universal Baseline Payment for the Sustainable Farming Scheme, Cabinet Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies has confirmed yesterday.
The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs made the announcement after a Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) round table at the Royal Welsh Show.
He said:
While final decisions on Scheme design will not be taken until the current work with stakeholders has concluded, the overwhelming feedback we have had, including through the consultation, is that SSSIs should be included in the Universal Baseline Payment.
Having further determined that habitat maintenance actions are additional to the regulatory baseline, I can therefore confirm that this will be our intention.
SSSIs represent our best wildlife and geological sites and are legally protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. In order to help tackle the climate and nature emergencies, we need to improve the condition and connectivity of our terrestrial, freshwater and marine protected sites, creating resilient ecological networks which will allow our most endangered habitats and species to thrive.
Including SSSIs in the Universal Baseline Payment would recognise farmers’ efforts in managing these areas, for all our benefits. It would help ensure these sites are integrated within wider farm management, balancing food production and actions that improve the prospects of nature and freshwater habitats. It would also contribute to meeting the Sustainable Land Management objectives included in the Agriculture (Wales) Act.
I was pleased that, following discussion at the third meeting of the Ministerial Roundtable which was held at the Royal Welsh Show this week [Tuesday 23 July], a consensus was reached on this issue.
While there remain important questions to answer on the design of the Scheme and the payment methodology, including for example common land, this is a positive step in moving forward collaboratively on a key area of Scheme design.
We are only able to make this progress through the time, commitment and positive engagement of all of the organisations who are on the SFS Ministerial Roundtable and Officials Group.
I am grateful for their continued support. There is a lot of work to be done in a short space of time. We must therefore continue working at pace.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/sustainable-farming-scheme-progress-made-royal-welsh-show
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Wales’ best educators revealed at national awards24/07/2024 11:05:00
Education professionals win at the Professional Teaching Awards Cymru 2024.
Welsh food and drink industry grows by 10%23/07/2024 11:05:00
Statistics published yesterday show the food and drink industry in Wales grew by 10% last year.
“I left with a voice”: young people celebrate success as employment programme offers them more than a job23/07/2024 09:05:00
Better job prospects, more life satisfaction and help to access mental health support are just some of the benefits young learners have experienced since joining Jobs Growth Wales+ (JGW+).
Cabinet Secretary to host Wales’ fifth River Summit at the Royal Welsh Show22/07/2024 16:05:00
“Together, we can build a sustainable future for Wales, where our rivers continue to nourish and inspire us all.”
Minister celebrates and reassures agriculture sector as Royal Welsh Show gets underway22/07/2024 14:05:00
As the Royal Welsh Show returns for its 120th edition, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has outlined his vision for creating a sustainable and resilient farming sector, and reassured farmers and landowners about availability of future support.
Parents urged to sign up for childcare offer before autumn term22/07/2024 11:05:00
A small business owner has urged parents to sign up for the Welsh Government’s Childcare Offer before the autumn term starts.
‘Croeso’ i bawb! A warm Welsh ‘Welcome!’22/07/2024 09:25:00
‘Croeso!’ will be the theme of the year for 2025, Visit Wales has revealed.
Ken Skates welcomes UK Government rail commitment19/07/2024 16:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates has welcomed plans by the UK Government to begin the process of bringing rail services into public ownership across Great Britain.
Whitmore High School pupils stay safe online this summer19/07/2024 13:15:00
On a visit to an online safety lesson at Whitmore High School in Barry, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, had the chance to hear from pupils about the latest online concerns and the support in place to help.