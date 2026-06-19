Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Sustainable peace requires women’s full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given recently (17 June 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council open debate on Women, Peace, and Security.
26 years on from the Security Council Resolution 1325, this Council’s message remains clear: sustainable peace requires women’s full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation.
And yet, we’ve heard from our briefers, women continue to be excluded from peace negotiations and political transitions.
According to the Secretary-General’s annual report, in 2024, nearly 90% of negotiation tracks had no women present.
The UK remains steadfast in our commitment to advancing the Women, Peace, and Security agenda globally. And we see three priorities for collective action.
First, we must turn commitments on women’s participation into reality. We must address the barriers that limit women’s access to political power, financing, and security, and ensure that women-led civil society organisations are supported as key partners in sustaining peace and security.
That is why the UK continues to support and amplify women-led organisations, including through over $4.7 million in funding to women’s rights organisations operating in fragile and conflict settings.
Second, we must do more to prevent and respond to reprisals against women peacebuilders and women human rights defenders.
Women who engage in peace and security efforts face rising intimidation, threats, and violence.
We call on all states to protect women peacebuilders and ensure accountability for those who target them.
The UK will continue to work with partners, including UN Women, to prevent and mitigate these risks.
In May, my Foreign Minister launched a new International Coalition to End Violence Against Women and Girls, which is working to drive political leadership and accelerate collective action to prevent violence in all its forms.
And third, President, we must address the changing nature of conflict and its gender-related impacts.
Women and girls are often the most worst affected by conflict and disasters, and yet they are often unable to access life-saving support, including protection and reproductive health services.
They also continue to face gender-based violence, including conflict-related sexual violence.
The UK is responding to these challenges through sustained humanitarian action and by supporting locally led efforts.
In February, my Foreign Minister announced over $26 million of new funding to support survivors of CRSV to access medical and psychological support in Sudan.
In Colombia, UK funding has helped advance accountability and support for thousands of survivors of CRSV over the last ten years, including helping the Colombian transnational justice system to improve access to justice.
President, strengthening women’s participation is a strategic imperative for sustainable peace and security.
We must act with urgency to translate our commitments into concrete action and to ensure that women are meaningfully involved in peace processes, free from threats and reprisals.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/sustainable-peace-requires-womens-full-equal-meaningful-and-safe-participation-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK pledges further support to address humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, as Development Minister visits with France and Qatar19/06/2026 17:20:00
Development Minister Jenny Chapman visits Lebanon with counterparts from France and Qatar as the UK announces new humanitarian support and calls for stability and protection of civilians.
It is vital that UNSMIL remains at the centre of efforts to support political reconciliation in Libya: UK statement at the UN Security Council19/06/2026 16:20:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
“Migration is a global challenge requiring global cooperation” says Foreign Secretary, announcing expansion of North Africa programme to support migrants closer to home19/06/2026 13:30:00
The UK is expanding funding for programmes which helps countries across North Africa deal with the impacts of migration from regional conflict.
OSCE remains vital to tell truths and hold each other to account: UK statement to the OSCE18/06/2026 10:25:00
Speaking at the Annual Security Review Conference (ASRC), Director of Defence and International Security, Ben Fender, reconfirms support for Ukraine, condemnation for Russia’s war and looks ahead to the UK simultaneously chairing two key OSCE security forums later this year (17 June 2026).
The UK provided over $190m towards the humanitarian response in Yemen, and we remain committed to working collectively with partners to reach those most in need: UK statement at the UN Security Council17/06/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Jennifer MacNaughtan, UK Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on Yemen.
UK deepens joint migration efforts and marks Pakistan’s role in brokering US-Iran peace deal on two-day Ministerial visit16/06/2026 16:10:00
UK thanks Pakistan for their leadership in brokering the US-Iran peace deal and bolsters joint efforts to tackle illegal immigration into the UK.
UK clamps down on shady networks supplying Putin’s illegal war with new sanctions package16/06/2026 15:05:00
UK announces major new sanctions package choking off Russia’s war effort across multiple fronts.
UN Human Rights Council 62: UK Statement for the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue with the UN Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan16/06/2026 10:25:00
UK Statement for the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue with the UN Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Kumar Iyer (15 June 2026).
Russia is not serious about peace and its war against Ukraine is increasingly unsustainable: UK statement to the OSCE15/06/2026 16:20:00
Politico-Military Counsellor, Ankur Narayan, highlights E3 leaders’ reaffirmation of unwavering support for Ukraine’s defence, underscores the unsustainability of Russia’s war effort in the face of mounting casualties and minimal territorial gains, condemns continued Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, and calls on Russia to agree an immediate and unconditional ceasefire (12 June 2026).
The UK will continue to work with others to secure the Mechanism’s legacy in the delivery of justice for the victims of the atrocities: UK Statement at the UN Security Council15/06/2026 14:10:00
Statement given recently (12 June 2026) by Legal Adviser Colin McIntyre at the UN Security Council meeting on the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.