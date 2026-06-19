Sustainable peace requires women’s full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (17 June 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council open debate on Women, Peace, and Security.

26 years on from the Security Council Resolution 1325, this Council’s message remains clear: sustainable peace requires women’s full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation.

And yet, we’ve heard from our briefers, women continue to be excluded from peace negotiations and political transitions.

According to the Secretary-General’s annual report, in 2024, nearly 90% of negotiation tracks had no women present.

The UK remains steadfast in our commitment to advancing the Women, Peace, and Security agenda globally. And we see three priorities for collective action.

First, we must turn commitments on women’s participation into reality. We must address the barriers that limit women’s access to political power, financing, and security, and ensure that women-led civil society organisations are supported as key partners in sustaining peace and security.

That is why the UK continues to support and amplify women-led organisations, including through over $4.7 million in funding to women’s rights organisations operating in fragile and conflict settings.

Second, we must do more to prevent and respond to reprisals against women peacebuilders and women human rights defenders.

Women who engage in peace and security efforts face rising intimidation, threats, and violence.

We call on all states to protect women peacebuilders and ensure accountability for those who target them.

The UK will continue to work with partners, including UN Women, to prevent and mitigate these risks.

In May, my Foreign Minister launched a new International Coalition to End Violence Against Women and Girls, which is working to drive political leadership and accelerate collective action to prevent violence in all its forms.

And third, President, we must address the changing nature of conflict and its gender-related impacts.

Women and girls are often the most worst affected by conflict and disasters, and yet they are often unable to access life-saving support, including protection and reproductive health services.

They also continue to face gender-based violence, including conflict-related sexual violence.

The UK is responding to these challenges through sustained humanitarian action and by supporting locally led efforts.

In February, my Foreign Minister announced over $26 million of new funding to support survivors of CRSV to access medical and psychological support in Sudan.

In Colombia, UK funding has helped advance accountability and support for thousands of survivors of CRSV over the last ten years, including helping the Colombian transnational justice system to improve access to justice.

President, strengthening women’s participation is a strategic imperative for sustainable peace and security.

We must act with urgency to translate our commitments into concrete action and to ensure that women are meaningfully involved in peace processes, free from threats and reprisals.