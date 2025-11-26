Sustained progress in clearing waiting times

New outpatient waits reduce for fifth month in a row.

New figures show long waits have fallen for the fifth month in a row with significant progress reported by health boards across a number of specialties.

New data from Public Health Scotland shows, between April 2025 and October 2025, new outpatient waits of over a year reduced by 17.9% and that these waits reduced for five consecutive months. In the same time period, the total waiting list size for new inpatient/daycase procedures also reduced by 26.1%.

On a visit to Gartnavel General Hospital in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Health Secretary Neil Gray welcomed the progress, saying:

“These figures show we are turning a corner in our efforts to reduce the backlog caused by the pandemic and our plan is working – long waits are reducing and we are treating patients more quickly. We are seeing downward trends across nearly all waiting list indicators and this is testament to the tireless work of our NHS staff - I thank them for their outstanding efforts. “The First Minister put health at the very heart of this year’s budget and we are seeing the tangible impact of our additional targeted investment of £135.5 million. Outpatient waits over a year are down 17.9% and inpatient/daycase waits have reduced by 26.1% - this is the first time we have seen this level of sustained improvement since the pandemic. “Thousands more appointments, operations and procedures are being delivered this year and we are determined to continue to build on this momentum, ensuring people receive the treatment they need as soon as possible. “I was pleased to meet the Gartnavel ophthalmology team and hear about their progress – since April 2025 new outpatient waits for ophthalmology are down by 72.6% across NHS GGC and we have a 53% decrease in new inpatient/daycase waits for orthopaedics - reducing the over 52 week waiting list in Scotland by 6.3%.”

Between April 2025 and October 2025 health boards reporting significant reductions in new outpatient waits, including:

a 72.2% decrease in Ear, Nose & Throat waits at NHS Ayshire & Arran

a 74.1% reduction in Gynaecology waits and a 60.6% drop in Orthopaedic waits at NHS GGC

a 23.9% decrease in Ophthalmology waits at NHS Lothian

a 80.6% reduction in Neurology waits at NHS Highland.

Between April 2025 and October 2025, health boards reported reductions in inpatient/daycase waits, including:

a 52.98% reduction in General Surgery waits and a 54.66% drop in Orthopaedic waits at NHS GGC

a 60.86% decrease in General Surgery waits at NHS Lothian

a 29.59% reduction in Urology waits at NHS Tayside.

The new statistics also show increased levels of patients being seen and treated in shorter periods. In October 2025, 58.3% (14,235) of inpatient/daycases were seen within 12 weeks – up compared to 56.7% in March 2025. For new outpatients waits, 61.9% (72,698) were completed in 12 weeks or less compared to 61.3% in March 2025.

For ongoing waits - at the end of October 2025, 42.8% (234,414) of new outpatient waits had been waiting less than 12 weeks, an increase from 41.4% at the end of March 25. For inpatient/daycase waits, 36.9% (57,468) had been waiting less than 12 weeks, an increase from 34.5% in March.

