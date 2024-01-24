Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Sustaining Sustainability – announcing our updated Carbon Reduction Plan
Kristen Green, our Head of Sustainability, introduces the latest version of the CCS plan to reach Carbon Net Zero by 2050
We’re pleased to announce that at the end of December, the CCS Executive Board approved the latest updated version of the Carbon Reduction Plan for our organisation.
This document sets out how we will measure and achieve our goal of making CCS a Carbon Net Zero (CNZ) organisation by the government’s target date of 2050 at the latest. That ‘at the latest’ should be emphasised – it is our intention to ‘walk the walk’ and lead by example, with our stretch target being to achieve CNZ by 2040.
A Carbon Reduction Plan (CRP) is an essential requirement for suppliers who are seeking inclusion within CCS frameworks under the criteria of the Cabinet Office policy requirement PPN 06/21. Find out more on our CNZ and Sustainability pages.
The approval of our own updated plan restates the real commitment of CCS to meeting the challenge of the climate crisis, and to be the provider of choice for sustainable public sector procurement solutions.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/sustaining-sustainability-announcing-our-updated-carbon-reduction-plan
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Crown Commercial Service publishes its updated SME action plan alongside a VCSE action plan26/01/2024 12:20:00
Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has published its new small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) action plan, outlining how it's helping the public sector meet the government's aim to work with more SMEs.
New Crown Commercial Service partnership announced with NHS England to centralise energy purchasing and save the NHS £millions on gas and electricity04/01/2024 15:10:00
We’re pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with NHS England to develop and provide a dedicated suite of energy ‘baskets’, through which all NHS trusts can procure their gas and electricity.
New open banking agreement launched to reduce fraud and improve prompt payment across the public sector12/12/2023 12:20:00
We’re pleased to announce we’ve launched a new agreement designed to reduce the costs of receiving money into public sector organisations, as well as reduce fraud.
Crown Commercial Service announces partnership with key buying organisations to strengthen procurement of temporary workers in schools11/12/2023 10:20:00
We're pleased to announce a new CCS partnership with key public sector buying organisations to increase support, value for money and service levels in school temporary staffing.
How your buying decisions have the power to help put an end to modern slavery – Procurement Essentials11/12/2023 09:20:00
Stamping out modern slavery in supply chains is one of the UK government’s top priorities, as a public sector buyer, your decisions have the power to help eradicate it
Procurement best practice – how to unlock efficiency and consistency through using playbooks – Procurement Essentials08/12/2023 10:15:00
Playbooks are an insightful and practical resource for public sector buyers. Here’s our guide on how to use them effectively.
How CCS is supporting SMEs to do business with the public sector27/11/2023 15:25:00
Lucy McCormack, Technology Commercial Lead from Crown Commercial Service explains how CCS is removing the barriers and levelling the playing field for SMEs.
CCS provides a further £2 million of funding to enable the continued development of the Contract Management Pioneer Programme to support local government01/11/2023 15:15:00
CCS is continuing to boost commercial capability across local government by providing further investment in the contract management pioneer programme (CMPP).