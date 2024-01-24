Sustaining Sustainability – announcing our updated Carbon Reduction Plan

Kristen Green, our Head of Sustainability, introduces the latest version of the CCS plan to reach Carbon Net Zero by 2050

We’re pleased to announce that at the end of December, the CCS Executive Board approved the latest updated version of the Carbon Reduction Plan for our organisation.

This document sets out how we will measure and achieve our goal of making CCS a Carbon Net Zero (CNZ) organisation by the government’s target date of 2050 at the latest. That ‘at the latest’ should be emphasised – it is our intention to ‘walk the walk’ and lead by example, with our stretch target being to achieve CNZ by 2040.

A Carbon Reduction Plan (CRP) is an essential requirement for suppliers who are seeking inclusion within CCS frameworks under the criteria of the Cabinet Office policy requirement PPN 06/21. Find out more on our CNZ and Sustainability pages.

The approval of our own updated plan restates the real commitment of CCS to meeting the challenge of the climate crisis, and to be the provider of choice for sustainable public sector procurement solutions.