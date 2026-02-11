Welsh Government
|Printable version
Swansea offers Flying Start childcare to all 2 year old children
Families of all 2 year olds in Swansea can now benefit from free childcare through the Welsh Government’s Flying Start scheme.
The local authority becomes the second in Wales after Merthyr Tydfil to reach this key milestone.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, yesterday visited Swansea Children's Centre to celebrate the achievement and see first-hand how high-quality childcare provision is making a difference to families and children in the area.
Families reported highly positive experiences of receiving Flying Start support in a national evaluation of the scheme published this week. The report found Flying Start childcare was consistently praised by participating families for supporting socialisation, independence, confidence and school readiness during their children’s crucial early years.
The Welsh Government is investing an extra £25 million this year to expand Flying Start childcare, bringing Wales closer to universal childcare for all 2 year olds. Flying Start provides fully funded, high quality childcare for two-and-a-half hours a day, 5 days a week.
The latest statistics show that between 2023 and 2025, the programme exceeded its target of supporting 9,500 additional 2 year olds. Childcare places were offered to over 13,400 children and families across Wales, with more than 10,000 children taking up a place.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden yesterday said:
Our childcare programmes make a real difference for children and their families.
Today’s announcement is a key milestone in Flying Start’s journey and means every family in Swansea with a 2 year old is now able to access high-quality childcare provision.
Across Wales, we have prioritised rolling out Flying Start childcare to our more disadvantaged communities and made sure provision is sustainable before extending the programme to reach more two-year-olds.
This significant expansion for 2 year olds is part of a wider package of investment in the early years. Our total budget for high quality childcare this year is more than £150 million.
We will continue to work with local authorities so that we can give every child in Wales the best possible start in life.
Swansea Council Leader Rob Stewart yesterday said:
We are very grateful to our colleagues in Welsh Government for funding this initiative which is making a real difference to young children and their families.
I’m also proud that our team has worked hard to complete the roll-out so no matter where you live in Swansea, all parents and carers can now apply for Flying Start childcare across a range of settings and through both the medium of Welsh and English.
£30 million of additional funding for childcare in 2025 to 2026 was the result of the budget deal between the Welsh Government and Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/swansea-offers-flying-start-childcare-all-2-year-old-children
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Cabinet Secretary celebrates Wales's first roofing apprenticeship pathway11/02/2026 09:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently visited Bridgend College to meet apprentices and industry partners at the college's roofing training facility.
Thousands of green jobs for Wales as renewable energy projects get record backing10/02/2026 14:05:00
First Minister, Eluned Morgan, has welcomed the backing of a record 20 major renewable energy projects, totalling more than 530 MW, in Wales which could see thousands of green jobs created.
Over 100,000 apprenticeships delivered in Wales this Senedd term10/02/2026 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced more than 100,000 apprenticeships have been created this Senedd term.
Celebrating the people and projects strengthening our communities10/02/2026 09:05:00
This week, during Welsh Charities Week, the Welsh Government is celebrating the charities and volunteers who help hold communities together across Wales. Every day, they provide practical help, create connections and offer support when it is needed most.
From pointing to playing: communication boards help children like Bash join in09/02/2026 16:05:00
A 6-year-old boy who cannot communicate verbally made a new friend by pointing at symbols on a colourful board in his local park.
Applications open for Welsh-speaking teachers looking to switch to secondary schools09/02/2026 14:05:00
A programme to help support Welsh-speaking teachers to become secondary school teachers in Wales is now open for applications until 22 February 2026.
New tram-trains will revolutionise transport in south Wales09/02/2026 10:20:00
New tram-trains that will revolutionise transport in south Wales are now in their final phase of testing before being introduced into service on some of the Core Valleys Lines this spring.
Update on Menai Suspension Bridge09/02/2026 09:20:00
For the permanent fix to the crossbeams on the Menai Suspension Bridge traffic management will be put in place with a tidal flow system operating for this part of the work only.
Development of all Wales resources to support school safety06/02/2026 14:05:00
New all Wales resources to support current guidance for schools to deal with incidents of weapons in schools and education settings are being developed.