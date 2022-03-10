Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
|Printable version
Swansea’s new Arena opens with City Deal funding
Swansea's new Digital Arena has been officially opened, part of the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal in which UK Government is a partner.
Swansea’s new £135 million Copr Bay destination has been officially opened.
UK Government Minister, David TC Davies, was among those present to officially open Swansea’s 3,500-capacity venue, called the Digital Arena, which has been part-funded by the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal.
The new facility hosts its first show on 15 March 2022 when stand-up comedian, John Bishop performs there.
The Digital Arena is at the heart of the £135 million Copr Bay development, and is surrounded by a new 1.1 acre coastal park, accessed by a new bridge over Oystermouth Road.
UK Government Minister David TC Davies yesterday said:
Copr Bay is a wonderful addition to Swansea and I’m absolutely delighted that the UK Government has contributed £13.7m to the project. It will attract visitors and provide a great leisure destination to Swansea’s residents. And it will support jobs and opportunities, as we build back better after the Covid pandemic.
Projects like this one demonstrate what the UK Government means when we talk about Levelling Up and means that Swansea has a great future.
I’d like to thank all our partners for the hard work that has gone into this fantastic project.
Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, yesterday said:
The official opening of Copr Bay phase one is delivering on our promise to the people of Swansea. This shows Swansea is not a city of artist’s impressions - we are transforming the city with a £1bn programme of investment.
Copr Bay will create a fantastic new leisure destination and hundreds of jobs and opportunities for local people, while also helping support local businesses and generate more footfall and spending for our city centre.
We’ve delivered this scheme during a pandemic, so everyone involved deserves enormous credit - from council staff and funding partners to our contractors and Ambassador Theatre Group, who will operate the arena on our behalf and bring world class entertainment to Swansea.
Worth £17.1m a year to Swansea’s economy, Copr Bay is already acting as a catalyst for even more jobs and investment, meaning Swansea is very well-placed to quickly bounce back from the economic impact of Covid.
It’s a key part of a £1bn regeneration story that’s unfolding in Swansea, transforming our city into the UK’s best to live, work, study and visit.
Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, yesterday said:
This is a very exciting time for the regeneration of Swansea and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to invest in these projects which will increase the connectivity between the city centre and the waterfront and provide Swansea with a state-of-the-art facility that will increase its ability to host major cultural and business events. I’d like to congratulate all partners on delivering this project in such difficult circumstances.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/swanseas-new-arena-opens-with-city-deal-funding
Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
Scheme for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children to be expanded07/12/2017 19:08:05
Home Office's National Transfer Scheme to be rolled out to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Welsh Secretary looks to year ahead on St David's Day04/03/2022 13:15:00
Following St David’s Day, Simon Hart hopes the year ahead is one of recovery but with a focus on the crisis in Ukraine.
Final Steel Procurement Taskforce sets out recommendations to support continued competitiveness of UK steel sector23/02/2022 10:12:10
The Steel Procurement Taskforce presented the findings of its final report to the Steel Council and ministers.
City Deal project showcases technology for athletes17/02/2022 13:15:00
Wales Office Minister David TC Davies visits Swansea University to learn about Smart Garments used by elite athletes as part of a Swansea Bay City Deal project.
Ministry of Justice to move 500 jobs to Wales09/02/2022 16:07:00
Around 500 Ministry of Justice jobs are moving to Wales as part of the Places for Growth programme, helping to level up communities across the UK.
Wales Veterans Commissioner launched in new UK Government Veterans Strategy Action Plan19/01/2022 16:22:00
The UK Government has announced that a Veterans Commissioner for Wales will be appointed this year.
Mid Wales Growth Deal reaches an important development milestone14/01/2022 13:15:00
The Final Deal Agreement of the Mid Wales Growth Deal has been signed by the UK Government, the Welsh Government and Ceredigion and Powys County Councils.
Welsh Secretary celebrates New Year Honours recipients04/01/2022 10:25:00
Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart has congratulated Welsh recipients of New Year Honours.