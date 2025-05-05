Sweden and the UK join the LOFAR ERIC

The UK, along with Sweden, has joined the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) radio telescope project as full members after many years as collaborative partners.

A new era for UK radio astronomy

LOFAR is the world’s largest and most sensitive radio telescope operating at low frequencies (10 to 240 megahertz).

Unlike single-dish telescopes, LOFAR is a multipurpose sensor network with an innovative computer and network infrastructure that can handle extremely large data volumes.

The revolutionary multi-beaming capabilities of the LOFAR telescope allow astronomers to engage in multiple lines of research simultaneously.

Scientists can look back billions of years to a time before the first stars and galaxies formed (the so-called ‘Dark Ages’) and survey vast areas of the low-frequency radio sky.

Leading role in radio astronomy

The Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Director of RAL Space Dr Sarah Beardsley welcomed the confirmation:

The UK’s accession to LOFAR is great news for our science community and reinforces the leading role we play in radio astronomy. Our Chilbolton site has been the UK hub for the LOFAR observatory for the last 15 years, and I look forward to RAL Space teams continuing to support LOFAR as the UK transitions to full membership of this fantastic research programme.

Strengthening European collaboration

This expansion brings LOFAR’s total membership to eight countries.

The infrastructure is governed by LOFAR European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC), established in December 2023, as a single legal entity across the EU, with the following founding members:

Bulgaria

Germany

Ireland

Italy

the Netherlands

Poland

Significant milestone for the UK

STFC’s Associate Director of Astronomy, Jenny Hiscock, said:

The UK accession to the LOFAR ERIC is a significant milestone for the UK and its radio astronomy community. LOFAR is a flagship international science infrastructure that brings together a wealth of technology and expertise to help us probe some of the fundamental questions about the origins of the universe. Joining the ERIC highlights the importance of strong collaboration to deliver research and innovation, enriching lives across the globe.

Significant advancement for LOFAR ERIC

LOFAR ERIC Council Chair Jacqueline Mout expressed her enthusiasm about the expansion:

The addition of the United Kingdom and Sweden as full members represents a significant advancement for LOFAR ERIC and strengthens European collaboration in astronomy research. This expansion consolidates LOFAR’s position as one of the most productive radio astronomy observatories in the world.

Long-standing collaboration

Research institutes from Sweden and the UK have been collaborating with the LOFAR distributed infrastructure and research programme for around 20 years.

Onsala Space Observatory in Sweden has hosted a station of the LOFAR array since 2011, while the station at the Chilbolton Observatory in the UK was opened in 2010.

Research breakthroughs

In the last year alone, LOFAR has contributed to several astronomical research breakthroughs including:

discovery of giant radio jets emanating from black holes

detailed studies of galaxy clusters

advancements in our understanding of the early Universe