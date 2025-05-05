Innovate UK
Sweden and the UK join the LOFAR ERIC
The UK, along with Sweden, has joined the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) radio telescope project as full members after many years as collaborative partners.
A new era for UK radio astronomy
LOFAR is the world’s largest and most sensitive radio telescope operating at low frequencies (10 to 240 megahertz).
Unlike single-dish telescopes, LOFAR is a multipurpose sensor network with an innovative computer and network infrastructure that can handle extremely large data volumes.
The revolutionary multi-beaming capabilities of the LOFAR telescope allow astronomers to engage in multiple lines of research simultaneously.
Scientists can look back billions of years to a time before the first stars and galaxies formed (the so-called ‘Dark Ages’) and survey vast areas of the low-frequency radio sky.
Leading role in radio astronomy
The Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Director of RAL Space Dr Sarah Beardsley welcomed the confirmation:
The UK’s accession to LOFAR is great news for our science community and reinforces the leading role we play in radio astronomy.
Our Chilbolton site has been the UK hub for the LOFAR observatory for the last 15 years, and I look forward to RAL Space teams continuing to support LOFAR as the UK transitions to full membership of this fantastic research programme.
Strengthening European collaboration
This expansion brings LOFAR’s total membership to eight countries.
The infrastructure is governed by LOFAR European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC), established in December 2023, as a single legal entity across the EU, with the following founding members:
- Bulgaria
- Germany
- Ireland
- Italy
- the Netherlands
- Poland
Significant milestone for the UK
STFC’s Associate Director of Astronomy, Jenny Hiscock, said:
The UK accession to the LOFAR ERIC is a significant milestone for the UK and its radio astronomy community.
LOFAR is a flagship international science infrastructure that brings together a wealth of technology and expertise to help us probe some of the fundamental questions about the origins of the universe.
Joining the ERIC highlights the importance of strong collaboration to deliver research and innovation, enriching lives across the globe.
Significant advancement for LOFAR ERIC
LOFAR ERIC Council Chair Jacqueline Mout expressed her enthusiasm about the expansion:
The addition of the United Kingdom and Sweden as full members represents a significant advancement for LOFAR ERIC and strengthens European collaboration in astronomy research.
This expansion consolidates LOFAR’s position as one of the most productive radio astronomy observatories in the world.
Long-standing collaboration
Research institutes from Sweden and the UK have been collaborating with the LOFAR distributed infrastructure and research programme for around 20 years.
Onsala Space Observatory in Sweden has hosted a station of the LOFAR array since 2011, while the station at the Chilbolton Observatory in the UK was opened in 2010.
Research breakthroughs
In the last year alone, LOFAR has contributed to several astronomical research breakthroughs including:
- discovery of giant radio jets emanating from black holes
- detailed studies of galaxy clusters
- advancements in our understanding of the early Universe
Further information
About LOFAR ERIC
LOFAR consists of 52 antenna stations strategically located across Europe:
- the Netherlands
- France
- Germany
- Ireland
- Latvia
- Poland
- Sweden
- the UK
Construction is planned for two additional international stations in Italy and Bulgaria.
Originally developed by ASTRON (the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy), LOFAR has revolutionised low-frequency radio astronomy, producing an impressive volume of scientific publications over the past decade.
It offers unrivalled sensitivity, over 100 times better than previous telescopes operating at these frequencies, with exceptional image resolution and multi-directional observation capabilities.
LOFAR’s comprehensive data archives enable researchers worldwide to access and analyse diverse astronomical observations, fostering global scientific collaboration.
The powerful computing and data storage facilities, astronomical both in content and scale, are hosted in distributed data centres in:
- Amsterdam (the Netherlands)
- Jülich (Germany)
- Poznań (Poland)
LOFAR is currently implementing a major upgrade (LOFAR 2.0) that will significantly enhance and expand its scientific research capabilities.
For more information, see:
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/sweden-and-the-uk-join-the-lofar-eric/
