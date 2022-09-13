SWEP and Winter Provision 2022: launch of toolkit

The SWEP (Severe Weather Emergency Protocol)and Winter Provision Toolkit, updated for 2022, was published yesterday. This guidance is particularly important for local authorities, service providers and faith, and community groups to ensure that planning for this winter is in line with recent updates from Government and good practice.

The toolkit provides a helpful checklist for those planning SWEP and winter provision, as well as in depth guidance and case studies to support service delivery. You may also be interested in catching up on our Transforming local provision: planning for winter 2022 webinar and case studies of 2021 night shelter transformation projects.