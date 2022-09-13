Homeless Link
|Printable version
SWEP and Winter Provision 2022: launch of toolkit
The SWEP (Severe Weather Emergency Protocol)and Winter Provision Toolkit, updated for 2022, was published yesterday. This guidance is particularly important for local authorities, service providers and faith, and community groups to ensure that planning for this winter is in line with recent updates from Government and good practice.
The toolkit provides a helpful checklist for those planning SWEP and winter provision, as well as in depth guidance and case studies to support service delivery. You may also be interested in catching up on our Transforming local provision: planning for winter 2022 webinar and case studies of 2021 night shelter transformation projects.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/swep-and-winter-provision-2022-launch-of-toolkit/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
A summary of the Government's new rough sleeping strategy12/09/2022 12:15:00
On Saturday 5th September, the Government published their long awaited updated rough sleeping strategy: “Ending rough sleeping for good.”
New member: Dorset Nightstop12/09/2022 10:25:00
We're delighted to welcome Dorset Nightstop as a new member of Homeless Link!
Homeless Link's 'Sounding Board' figures featured in The i Newspaper09/09/2022 11:10:00
The results of Homeless Link's latest 'Sounding Board' survey, which focussed on cost of living, were featured in a story in The I Newspaper yesterday, Thursday 8th September.
Third evaluation of the Housing First Pilots highlights crucial ‘stickability’ of support offer07/09/2022 14:10:00
On 5 September 2022, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities published the third interim report of the Housing First Pilots’ evaluation. It is based on interviews and focus groups across the three Pilots (Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, and the West Midlands) and includes a fidelity review examining their adherence to the Housing First principles that was overseen by Homeless Link’s Research Team.
Integrating Immigration Advice into homelessness services: A case study from Lewisham06/09/2022 14:25:00
The Immigration Advice for Rough Sleepers Fund (IARSF) enabled cross-sector partnerships to provide better access to immigration advice. The fund was established to address the advice needs of rough sleeping migrants, and to improve integration of homelessness and immigration services.
Homeless Link welcomes new Government rough sleeping strategy05/09/2022 14:10:00
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities recently (Saturday 3 September 2022) published a new rough sleeping strategy to drive forward its manifesto commitment to end rough sleeping for good.
2021 Annual Review of Support for Single Homeless People in England30/08/2022 13:15:00
Yesterday Homeless Link publishes our 14th Annual Review of Support for Single Homeless People in England, an independent yearly assessment of the demographics, needs, and availability of services for single people accessing homelessness services in England.
Leading homelessness organisations write open letter to Conservative leadership candidates24/08/2022 13:10:00
On Tuesday 23 August, 29 of the country's leading homelessness organisations signed an open letter to the two Conservative leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, warning of a potential rise in homelessness due to the cost-of-living crisis and asking them to re-commit to the 2019 Conservative manifesto pledges around ending rough sleeping and reforming the private rented sector.
Board Elections 202209/08/2022 15:40:00
Homeless Link’s vision is a country free of homelessness. We believe everyone should have a place to call home and the support needed to keep it. We develop, inspire, support and sustain a movement of member organisations, working together to achieve positive futures for people who are homeless or vulnerably housed.