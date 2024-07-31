Swift action needed on homelessness epidemic as London rough sleeping rises

On 31 July, the CHAIN homelessness database published its quarterly report detailing levels of rough sleeping in London between April and June 2024. CHAIN is the UK’s most detailed and comprehensive rough sleeping database.

Key findings for Q1 2024/25 include:

4,223 people were recorded as sleeping rough in the capital. This is an increase of 951 people or 29% on the same quarter of the previous year, and a slight rise (3%) on the previous quarter. It is the second highest ever total after the record of 4,389 in Q3 2023/24.

The number of new rough sleepers remains high at 1,931. It is up 20% annually but down 5% since the previous quarter.

At 624, there has been a significant increase in the number of people considered to be living on the streets up 52% annually and 22% since the previous quarter.

Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the national membership body for frontline homelessness services, said:

“Every person recorded as sleeping rough is a person who has been failed – let down by the broken systems that are meant to protect them. The last government promised to end rough sleeping, yet in London over the last five years it rose by a shocking 33%.

“Whether it’s rough sleeping, temporary accommodation or sofa surfing, England faces a homelessness epidemic. But we know it can be solved through government, homelessness and community organisation collaboration, drawing on sector expertise; we will be making sure our policy asks are heard.

“We welcome the new Government's mission to break down barriers to opportunity and recognition of the importance of a safe and stable home. Now we urgently need to see delivery of the change that has been promised. This should start with swift action on the cross-government approach to homelessness, and confirmation of the ministerial responsibility for homelessness, to set us back on the path towards a country where everyone has a place to call home.”