Swimming Pool Support Fund keeps leisure centres afloat

We've distributed £20.3 million of Government money to local authorities to ensure swimming pools stay open.

More than 100 local authorities across England have received funding from the Swimming Pool Support Fund to help them keep public pools open in the face of challenging financial pressures.

In total, we’ve awarded 196 publicly owned leisure facilities with swimming pools from 103 authorities a share of £20.3m to support with increased cost pressures, associated with recent rises in energy and operating costs.

These pools and leisure centres were selected based on their risk of closure, the proximity to other swimming pools providing public swimming, and the level of demand for the facility.

Two swimmers pass each other in a public pool

The central Government fund, which was announced as part of the Spring Budget, is worth £60.3 million in total and is split into two phases. The awards were announced recently, and £40m that's for investment to improve the energy efficiency of public facilities with pools in the medium to long term.

Our executive director for place, Lisa Dodd-Mayne said it's been important to distribute the funding fairly and quickly given the crucial role these facilities play in communities across the country.

 

