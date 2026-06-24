Swinney hails record inward investment success for Scotland

Scotland remains the UK’s top destination outside of London for foreign direct investment projects.

New statistics showing Scotland’s foreign direct investment attractiveness is at record levels are a testament to what the country has to offer, First Minister John Swinney has said.

EY’s UK Attractiveness Survey 2026 has found that Scotland remains the UK’s top destination for foreign direct investment outside London for the eleventh consecutive year. Investors cited Scotland's highly skilled workforce, strong infrastructure and overall business environment as core strengths.

One in three businesses planning to invest in the UK are now considering Scotland – up from 27% in 2024 to a record high.

This shows Scotland has maintained its strong, long-standing competitive position despite foreign direct investment project numbers declining across the UK due to a challenging global environment.

First Minister John Swinney welcomed the results of the survey on a visit to the Gartcosh factory of Guala Closures, a global leader in premium bottle closures, where he met General Manager Peter McAllister to discuss Scotland's offer to international investors.

Mr Swinney yesterday said:

"These findings are a testament to what Scotland has to offer – and the world is taking notice. "Confidence in our investment proposition is at its strongest ever level, demonstrating Scotland’s resilience in what is an incredibly challenging global environment. "Driving economic growth is not just a priority for the Scottish Government – it is central to our commitments to ease the cost of living, reduce child poverty and deliver better public services for the people of Scotland. “My government will seize every opportunity to ensure that Scotland continues to have a strong and vibrant economy in the years to come, creating well-paid jobs in every part of Scotland, from our cities to our island and rural communities. "We will continue to do everything we can do to make Scotland the most attractive place in the UK to invest, create jobs and build a more sustainable future.”

Peter McAllister, General Manager, Guala Closures yesterday said:

“Scotland has always been a strategic geography for Guala Closures: close to many of the customers and industries we serve, particularly the world-renowned Scotch whisky sector and offering a highly supportive environment for investment thanks to its skilled workforce, strong industrial heritage and collaborative business ecosystem. “Our Gartcosh facility reflects that long-term commitment and our confidence in Scotland's ability to foster sustainable growth and innovation.”

Chief Executive of Scottish Enterprise Adrian Gillespie yesterday said:

“Scotland’s ability to attract major investors like Guala Closures points to our rich talent base, fantastic infrastructure and welcoming business environment. These assets have helped us remain the UK’s top FDI location outside London for 11 years. “We’re now seeing a shift towards higher‑value projects in areas like energy transition, digital technology and advanced manufacturing, unlocking global trade and investment opportunities. Crucially, investors tell us the way we work with them really sets Scotland apart. It’s often the key differentiator in winning big projects despite strong international competition.”

Background

Guala Closures Group operates 40 plants worldwide and supplies major international drinks brands. The company recently invested in a new facility at Gartcosh, backed with £3.3 million from Scottish Enterprise, safeguarding more than 350 jobs and reinforcing its position as Scotland’s sole manufacturer of spirit bottle closures.

The EY Scotland Attractiveness Survey Report 2026 is available to read online.