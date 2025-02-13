Swipe Left on Love Bots: How AI Criminals Steal Hearts and Money

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is warning the public to be increasingly vigilant against the rapidly evolving threat of romance scams. With fraudsters exploiting cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, including AI chatbots and deepfake media, the danger has never been greater.

According to Action Fraud, 9,096 romance scams were reported in the UK last year, marking a 6% increase. Collectively, £99.4 million was stolen in 2024, up 13% from the previous year. Additionally, over the past 13 months, there have been 9,758 reports of romance scams, with reported thefts reaching £105.8 million. These figures represent just a fraction of the real impact, as many victims remain too ashamed or distressed to come forward.

CTSI Lead Officer Katherine Hart said: “With AI chatbots and deepfake technology advancing, the landscape of online fraud is becoming more sophisticated and harder to detect. AI is getting smarter every day, allowing fraudsters to refine their tactics and create even more convincing deceptions. Criminals are now able to create convincing fake identities with minimal effort, deceiving victims into believing they are in a genuine relationship. We urge everyone to be extra cautious when engaging in online interactions. If someone you have never met asks for money, take a step back and question everything – because it could be a scam.”

CTSI Lead Officer for AI, Cenred Elworthy noted:

“With the rapid development in AI technology Trading Standards are already starting to see an impact on online fraud. This includes the use of AI powered chatbots and deepfakes to create highly convincing identities. It is becoming easier than ever to deceive people into fraudulent romantic relationships. The public should be wary of online relationships which rapidly escalate into requests for money or financial assistance, however compelling the requests maybe. There is nothing wrong with stepping back from online interactions and questioning whether what appears to be occurring is genuine. If it is a genuine romantic contact you should expect them to understand any doubts you may have.”

Louise Baxter MBE, Head of the National Trading Standards Scams Team, said:

“Romance scams are one of the most heart-breaking forms of fraud because they exploit people’s trust, emotions, and desire for connection. With AI-driven deception on the rise, criminals are more sophisticated than ever, using deepfake technology and chatbots to manipulate victims into believing they’ve found love. These scams don’t just steal money – they shatter confidence, leaving lasting emotional scars. We all need to be vigilant, have open conversations about fraud and scams, take away the shame and deal with victims with kindness and empathy.”

CTSI Chief Executive, John Herriman added:

“Criminals are using increasingly sophisticated methods to exploit people looking for genuine connections, making it crucial that we raise awareness and take action. CTSI is committed to working with law enforcement and policymakers to ensure consumers are better protected from these evolving threats.”

AI and Deepfake Technology: A New Era of Scamming

Fraudsters are increasingly using AI-powered chatbots to build trust with victims, crafting highly convincing deceptions that mimic human interaction flawlessly. These advanced tools enable criminals to respond instantly, persuasively, and in multiple languages, making it nearly impossible for unsuspecting individuals to detect the fraud.

Some cybercriminals have even gone as far as creating deepfake videos and AI-generated images to impersonate individuals, lending their scams an air of credibility that is difficult to challenge. Reports have emerged of criminals pretending to be military doctors, international business professionals, or wealthy investors, all in an effort to manipulate their victims emotionally and financially.

‘Romance Baiting’ – The Long Game of Fraudsters

A particularly insidious tactic known as ‘romance baiting’ involves criminals meticulously grooming their victims over weeks or even months. By cultivating a deep emotional connection, they gradually build trust before making financial demands. These fraudsters often invent elaborate stories, claiming urgent medical needs, visa issues, or promising lucrative investment opportunities in cryptocurrency, property, art, or pensions.

Victims are manipulated into sending increasing sums of money, with some individuals losing their life savings before realising they have been deceived. The financial and psychological consequences of such scams can be devastating, leaving victims feeling isolated, humiliated, and financially ruined.

Protect Yourself and Loved Ones

CTSI urges the public to remain vigilant and look out for warning signs when engaging in online relationships. Some key red flags include:

Requests for money from someone you’ve never met in person.

from someone you’ve never met in person. Excuses to avoid video calls or in-person meetings .

. Overly dramatic personal stories designed to evoke sympathy or urgency .

designed to evoke sympathy or urgency Pressure to invest in financial schemes, cryptocurrency, or business ventures .

. Sudden declarations of love or intense emotional involvement very early on.

CTSI’s Advice This Valentine’s Day

CTSI encourages individuals to have open conversations with their friends and family about online safety, especially when it comes to relationships formed over the internet. The more awareness is raised, the harder it becomes for fraudsters to exploit victims. Stay safe, stay informed, and help spread awareness this Valentine’s Day.

If you or someone you know has been targeted, report the incident immediately to Action Fraud via www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040. The public is encouraged to join Friends Against Scams, a National Trading Standards initiative aiming to protect and prevent people from becoming scam victims by empowering them to take a stand against scams.

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s Trading Standards profession, and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline Trading Standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk

Please contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk for any queries.