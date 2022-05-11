Syria and the region: close to €6.4 billion mobilised during the 6th Brussels Conference

The international community yesterday pledged close to €6.4 billion for 2022 and beyond during the sixth Brussels Conference on 'Supporting the future of Syria and the Region', organised by the European Union. The funding will help people in Syria and the neighbouring countries hosting Syrian refugees. Out of this amount, over €4.8 billion were pledged by the EU, with over €3.1 billion coming from the European Commission and €1.7 billion from the EU Member States. The EU and its Member States have remained the largest donors supporting people in Syria and the region since the beginning of the crisis in 2011, mobilising €27.4 billion overall.

High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell yesterday said:

“We today show that the international community remains determined to support the Syrian people – wherever they are – as well as the generous host communities who harbour them. We keep alive the flame of hope for a just and peaceful Syria. We remain convinced that a comprehensive political solution, brokered through the United Nations, is the ultimate imperative. Although this year's conference takes place against the backdrop of the war against Ukraine, we will not forget the Syrian people.”

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič yesterday said:

"After 11 years of suffering, we cannot and will not forget the Syrian people. The humanitarian situation in Syria is only getting worse. Over 14.6 million Syrians need humanitarian assistance inside Syria alone, 1.2 million more than in 2021. Millions more need continued support in their host countries in the region as well. Despite the challenges, the EU continues delivering humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable Syrians and their host communities."

Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi yesterday said:

“Our New Agenda for the Mediterranean and the Economic and Investment Plan will keep supporting the socio-economic recovery of the region in major refugee-hosting countries, boosting the real economy and creating new jobs, offering a perspective for the young generation. We have a number of projects in the pipeline that will deliver real benefit for the people on the ground such as access to basic services, quality education, livelihoods, healthcare, water and sanitation.”

The Conference brought together over 75 delegations from neighbouring countries hosting Syrian refugees, partner countries, EU Member States and international and local organisations, including the United Nations, to address the humanitarian situation in Syria and the region and renew the support to a comprehensive political solution to the conflict. It also provided a unique platform for dialogue with civil society.

The European Union also published a report on delivery against the pledges made at the fifth Brussels conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region” held on 30 March 2021.

