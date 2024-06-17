RUSI
|Printable version
Syria, Captagon and Geopolitics: From Magic Bullet to Placebo
Since its emergence in the early years of the Syrian Civil War, ‘Captagon’, a cheap amphetamine, has had a seismic impact on both the societies and geopolitics of the Middle East.
In May 2023, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appeared in Riyadh at the annual Arab League summit for the first time since Syria’s suspension in November 2011. A sea change was afoot in the geopolitics of the Middle East: China had brokered a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March, and key Arab League members were eyeing the restoration of Syria’s seat at the table, setting a clear distance from the position of the US. Resettlement of millions of internally displaced persons and refugees, aid to the earthquake-afflicted northwest, and the lifting of UN sanctions all figured in the vote to readmit Assad into the Arab League. But Assad’s promise to ‘stem the flow’ of Captagon, an easy-to-produce pill at the centre of an estimated $10 billion dollar trade, received particular interest.
Further investigation into the 2020 seizure of 84 million Captagon pills (worth an estimated €1 billion) from the Italian port of Salerno confirmed to Western observers what Arab journalists and Middle East policy specialists had long known: that the Assad regime was the major player in the production and export of the amphetamine from Syria. From regime-aligned actors to members of Assad’s close family, the regime and its network of allies have, according to the Syrian Observatory of Political and Economic Networks, direct control over approximately $7.3 billion of Captagon revenues. In their historic decision to reintegrate Syria, regional powers judged Assad, as Captagon’s largest beneficiary, to be best placed to rein in the trade. Many regional commentators therefore held the curtailment of Captagon to be a ‘strong tool’ wagered by Assad to win over the wealthy Gulf states, at once securing reconstruction funds, avoiding concessions to the Syrian opposition and regaining long sought-after international legitimacy.
More than a year on from normalisation, and the trade in Captagon has shown few signs of slowing down. Much-vaunted interdictions and the removal of several sanctioned individuals connected to the Captagon trade in Syria and Lebanon have done little to obscure the reality that Captagon production and trafficking from Syria (and the concomitant flow of cash into the coffers of the Assad regime) has continued unabated. Promises to ‘stem the flow’ have, thus far, produced little in the way of results.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/syria-captagon-and-geopolitics-magic-bullet-placebo
Latest News from
RUSI
Is the Home Office Fit for Purpose? Challenges for a New UK Home Secretary17/06/2024 14:15:00
With politicians of both main UK parties having struggled with the department for decades, what challenges will an incoming home secretary face in 2024?
Seizing Crypto: When Asset Recovery Goes Digital14/06/2024 14:15:00
Over £6 billion of illicit funds reportedly flow through the crypto ecosystem every year.
Former US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Discusses support for Ukraine at RUSI13/06/2024 14:15:00
Michael Pompeo, the 70th US Secretary of State and former Director of the CIA, joined RUSI’s Deputy Director-General Professor Malcolm Chalmers for a wide-ranging discussion, centred on the importance of maintaining consistent financial and military support for Ukraine.
How to Build Ukraine’s Military Effectiveness and Avoid a War of Attrition13/06/2024 12:05:00
With Russia increasingly pressing its numerical advantage, Ukraine and its partners need to devise a new strategy for strengthening Ukraine’s defence if they are to avoid playing to Russia’s strengths in an attritional conflict.
Preparing for the Human Cost of War in the British Armed Forces11/06/2024 12:15:00
As the national conversation on preparing for war gathers pace, what can the UK learn from its own experiences and from the present conflict in Ukraine when it comes to dealing with the impact of mass casualties?
RUSI Director-General Karin von Hippel to step down after almost a decade in charge11/06/2024 10:05:00
After almost a decade as RUSI’s Director-General, Doctor Karin von Hippel has announced her intent to move on.
Damaged Su-57 Emphasises the Vulnerability of Russian Airbases Near Ukraine10/06/2024 14:20:00
Ukraine’s apparent success in damaging a Su-57 is a substantial blow to Russia’s long-troubled stealth fighter fleet, and another Illustration of Ukraine’s most effective option for countering increasingly effective Russian air attacks on the frontlines.
Biden Needs to Create a Convincing New European Security Architecture for Ukraine10/06/2024 13:05:00
With President Biden signalling that Ukraine will likely not become a NATO member while the confrontation with Russia continues, the US will need to take the lead at the upcoming Washington NATO Summit in setting out how a new European security architecture beyond NATO can be developed to deter Russia from future aggression and to defend Ukraine in the long term.