Syria’s First Post-Assad Election: Analysis from Damascus
Under less than perfect circumstances, a new government is heading to Damascus. But events continue to remind us that Syria's politics go far beyond elections.
Since 8 December 2024, Syria has witnessed a rapid transformation. Considering that less than a year ago, interim President Ahmad Shara’s area of influence was limited to Idlib; that a Syrian Interim Government supported by Turkey existed in the north of Aleppo; and that three-quarters of Syria was governed by the Assad regime, we can better grasp the speed and scale of the changes inside Syria.
Despite notable progress, significant challenges to Syria’s transition persist. There were significant clashes in Latakia in March and in Suwayda in July, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians. The northeast and south of the country are not under the control of the Syrian government. Moreover, there is no clear formula for how these regions will be integrated into the new Syrian administration. Nevertheless, there are steps being taken toward stabilising Syria.
Almost every week, Damascus hosts high-level visitors. Shara became the first head of state in decades to speak at the United Nations on behalf of his country. Significant steps have been taken toward lifting the US and international sanctions imposed on Syria. Syrians who had fled their country due to the civil war have begun to return, at least partially. Most importantly, the ongoing transition period has not witnessed a major security crisis or political breakdown. In summary, Syria is experiencing neither a flawless transition nor a descent into chaos and instability. It is trying to stand back up amid the turbulent inter-state tensions of the Middle East and fragile domestic social and political balances.
It is important to analyse Syria’s recent 5 October parliamentary elections within this context. The election was not a celebration of democracy. In fact, for some analysts, it was far from being democratic or inclusive. However, despite all its shortcomings, holding the election was an important step in advancing the transition process.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/syrias-first-post-assad-election-analysis-damascus
