System for challenging social care decisions ‘failing those who need it’

Adults receiving social care in England and Wales are being failed if they try to challenge decisions made by local authorities, according to an inquiry conducted by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Evidence published today by the equality and human rights regulator reveals local authority processes are confusing and slow, with risks that people do not get the care they need. Social care users, and their loved ones, find making complaints difficult and stressful, often at a time when they are in crisis.

The EHRC launched its inquiry in July 2021 to understand the experiences of social care users and carers who have challenged decisions made by local authorities. It examined the procedures in place among local authorities across England and Wales and gathered insight from social care professionals too.

The inquiry found that some people are deterred from seeking help by a complicated system that should instead be upholding their rights to challenge decisions about their care.

Marcial Boo, Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: