T Level placements reformed to open up new qualification

Red tape cut with simpler, more flexible guidelines designed to boost the number of students taking T Levels.

More students will be able to access crucial T Level industry placements thanks to reforms designed to cut red tape and boost the number taking them. This will further expand opportunities, ensuring even more learners gain the skills needed to support this government’s priorities of growing the economy and reduce the country’s reliance on migrant labour to plug skills gaps.

In line with industry trends and real-life hybrid working practices most students will now be able to complete up to 20% of their placement hours remotely, rather than having to do them from a physical workplace, with the allowance increased to 50% for Digital T Levels.

T Levels are technical qualifications equivalent in value to three A levels. They include a 45-day industry placement, giving young people workplace experience in fields including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, early years education and digital technology.

These changes are part of wider government reforms to deliver the skills businesses need to grow without being dependent on migrant labour, as outlined by the Prime Minister last week. T Levels and other vocational routes such as apprenticeships are key to giving our young people opportunities.

With skills shortages across the country, Skills England will tackle our economy’s overreliance on immigration. Last week the Work and Pensions Secretary announced a White Paper with the biggest reforms to employment support for a generation, backed by £240 million investment and aimed at getting more young people into work and onto a career path.

The number of students taking T Levels has increased every year since they were launched. Over 16,000 students started a T Level in the 2023/24 academic year - almost as many students as in the first three cohorts combined.

Yesterday also marked the start of T Level Celebration Week (2-6 December), celebrating the successes of young people, providers and employers across the country.

Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills and Apprenticeships, yesterday said:

We are cutting red tape to make it easier than ever for employers and providers to take part in T Level Industry Placements while ensuring students benefit from meaningful, high-quality experiences. We’ve listened to businesses and these changes reflect what they need to help them offer T Levels and our missions of boosting economic growth and breaking down barriers to opportunity. Whether it’s offering remote placements in the fast-evolving digital sector or enabling more simulated environments for industries like engineering, we’re giving students more opportunities to gain the skills and experience they need for their future careers.

Elaine Billington MBE, Chief People Officer, National Highways yesterday said:

Having flexibilities in areas such as remote placements and placements at route level will support us in growing the number and type of placements we offer. Being able to do this is important to us as placements support us in developing the skills that we need now and, in the future, and builds talent pipelines for the critical roles we need in our sector.

Industry Placements are a key feature of T Levels, offering students invaluable experience in their chosen fields and equipping them with the skills they need for future careers. With student satisfaction rates at 78% and completion rates above 95%, placements are already a highlight of the T Level experience.

These changes ensure placements are accessible, practical, and better tailored to prepare students for the modern workplace.

We are also making it possible to carry out simulated placement activity on the provider site, for example in a school or college, where this is overseen by their industry placement employer.

This includes small group projects and will be especially helpful for high-risk industries such as engineering and manufacturing where students will be able to develop their skills and experience in a safer, controlled setting.

Andrew Hockey, CEO of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), yesterday said:

The Department for Education’s decision to allow supervised simulated placements on training provider sites is a breakthrough the ECITB has long championed for our sector. This change, particularly valuable for high-hazard industries like engineering construction, will enable T-level students to gain hands-on experience in a safe and controlled environment. Combined with flexible remote options and route-level placements, employers can now offer more comprehensive industry experience. These changes will help to better prepare students and give employers confidence in supporting T Level placements across our industry.

The increased flexibility also benefits small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that often face barriers like limited office space. This will grow the pool of potential employers and create more opportunities for students.

Likewise, placements will no longer be restricted to the specific T Level subject being studied by students.

Students can now gain experience across related subjects within their chosen route. For example, within the Agriculture, environmental and animal care route, students can use their placement to explore the shared principles behind Animal care and management, and Agriculture, Land Management and production. This change offers greater flexibility, opening up a wider range of experiences and opportunities for students.

By updating placement guidelines, T Levels are staying ahead of workplace trends, ensuring students gain practical experience in dynamic, evolving industries.

