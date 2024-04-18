NHS Wales
|Printable version
Tackle dependency, visibility, and availability to address rapid rise in youth vaping, say public health experts
Support should be prioritised over punishment when helping young people who want to quit vaping, according to public health experts.
The recommendation is just one of the best practices identified by the Incident Response Group (IRG)* convened by Public Health Wales to investigate the concerning rise in vaping among children and young people. Other recommendations include policy measures to restrict vape visibility, appeal and availability to young people, such as a ban on disposable devices, the introduction of plain packaging, and restrictions on vape flavour names.
In its final report published today, the IRG recommends that vaping should be regarded as a dependency issue, rather than an act of deliberate misconduct and support services should reflect that. In addition to this, the IRG also recommends that young people who have a particular need in relation to their dependency should be given access to nicotine replacement therapies (NRT). Replacement therapies are already available for anyone over 12 who is smoking. NRTs may include chewing gum, skin patches, or inhalators.
The IRG makes further recommendations for policy control measures to restrict vape visibility, appeal and availability to children and young people:
- Denormalise vaping – Vaping should not be permitted in spaces that are intended primarily for children and young people. This should be done by encouraging settings working with young people to develop vape free policies.
- Packaging and display – Restricting the advertising, packaging and the display of vapes is likely to be one of the most effective measures to address vaping among children and young people in Wales.
- Disposables – The sale and supply of disposable (single use) devices should be banned.
- Flavours – Flavour names should be legally restricted to a specified list of basic descriptors such as tobacco, mint, menthol and fruit.
Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, Chris Emmerson, said:
“These best practices provide a comprehensive framework for supporting young vapers in Wales. By implementing these practices, we can better address the complex needs of children and young people struggling with vaping dependency. Nicotine replacement therapies, which are already offered to people aged over 12 who are smoking, is one tool that could help children and young people out of their dependency on vaping in tandem with other support mechanisms.
“In a short time, the Incident Response Group has delivered vital insight into the problem of youth vaping in Wales. A clear consensus view that the rise in youth vaping must be addressed with urgency has emerged, and it is by continuing to work together that we stand the best chance of tackling the issue quickly and effectively.”
Vaping amongst children and young people in Wales – Incident Response Group Report (PDF, 1.4Mb)
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/tackle-dependency-visibility-and-availability-to-address-rapid-rise-in-youth-vaping-say-public-health-experts/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Survey shows strong support for schools' role in children and young people's health and wellbeing16/04/2024 14:15:00
A new survey conducted by Public Health Wales has shown that most people in Wales support schools and nurseries having a role in health and wellbeing outcomes for under 18s.
Latest data on substance misuse in Wales published11/04/2024 15:25:00
There were a total of 869 school exclusions as a result of alcohol or drugs amongst school aged children in 2022-23. That’s an increase of 119 per cent from 2020-21 and up 16.5 per cent from 2018-19.
Measles outbreak declared in Gwent as two new cases confirmed10/04/2024 09:15:00
Public Health Wales is working with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to investigate two further cases of measles which have been confirmed in the Gwent area, bringing the overall total to four cases.
Two measles cases confirmed in Gwent08/04/2024 09:10:00
Public Health Wales and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board are investigating two cases of measles in children in the Gwent area.
Health experts welcome downward trend in childhood dental extractions under general anaesthetic29/03/2024 10:25:00
Dental public health experts have welcomed findings showing a reduction in the number of reported child dental extractions under general anaesthetic over the last decade.
Interventions to address digital exclusion improves engagement, skills, and confidence, says new report29/03/2024 09:25:00
A review of existing evidence produced by Public Health Wales as part of the collaboration with the Health and Care Research Wales Evidence Centre shows that interventions to address digital exclusion in older adults can increase uptake and digital literacy while also improving people's own perception of their own abilities, and willingness to use technology.
Long-term thinking resource helps organisations protect the health of future generations28/03/2024 11:15:00
A new resource to help organisations use long-term thinking to reduce health inequalities is being launched by Public Health Wales in partnership with the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner. It provides tools and case studies which show how we can move on from just treating disease to promoting good health and preventing illness whenever we can.
Increase in TB cases in Wales, but longer-term trend is decreasing – new report22/03/2024 14:15:00
The number of newly diagnosed TB cases in Wales increased from 71 in 2022 to 84 in 2023, but the longer-term trend is decreasing, according to a new report being published ahead of World TB Day (24 March).