Tackling diabetes together is key to people living longer, healthier lives in Wales

A package of initiatives to prevent Type 2 diabetes, reduce avoidable death and disability is part of a new approach to tackling diabetes being driven by NHS Wales. This approach is seeking to unite diabetes experts, clinicians, communities and people living with diabetes to address one of Wales’ biggest health problems.

Wales has the highest percentage of people living with diabetes in the UK. Today, 220,000 people in Wales are living with diabetes and by 2035 it is expected that there will be an additional 48,000 people living with the condition - equating to one in 11 adults. 90 per cent of those living with diabetes in Wales have Type 2 diabetes, a serious and sometimes lifelong condition which can cause major health problems. 10 per cent of the NHS budget is already spent on diabetes.

A stronger focus on prevention across the health system and providing better support so people living with diabetes can take more control over their health is key to improving outcomes and turning the tide on the rise of people living with Type 2 diabetes in Wales.

The Tackling Diabetes Together Programme’s aim is to bring about a step-change in diabetes management and prevention across Wales. The programme is taking a wide approach, to get system-wide benefits from focussing on prevention and effective care for those with diabetes. By 2028 the programme is committed to having fewer people in Wales living with diabetes, as well as better care and outcomes for those already living with diabetes.

The programme is working closely with health boards in Wales and key partners including Diabetes UK Cymru who are developing innovative diabetes programmes locally and testing whether these can be rolled out on a national level.

For example, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board are analysing what barriers get in the way of people living with diabetes engaging with health care services. They want to understand how to better support them with their care and what encourages and enables them.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board have analysed how relocating existing resources to focus on prevention and early, accurate diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes can improve health outcomes in patients and reduce the resources needed for treatment and end-of-life care.

Jim McManus, National Director of Health and Wellbeing at Public Health Wales, said:

“Type 2 Diabetes is a chronic condition that can destroy and shorten lives. Unfortunately, this condition loves our modern-day lifestyles; because we are much less active and have easy access to foods that are much more calorie dense than ever before in history.

“The good news is, with the right information and support to help people to make the necessary behaviour changes, Type 2 Diabetes is largely preventable, and in some cases can even be reversible. Advancements in digital technology are making treating and managing both Type 1 and 2 far easier and more effective than ever before, improving outcomes and extending lives. But there is a lot of work to do if Wales is to prevent avoidable disability and death from diabetes, and it is only by us all working together that we will get there.

“The Tackling Diabetes Together Programme, is trying to join up the whole diabetes system in Wales, sharing best practice, finding innovative new ways of doing things, and identifying gaps in knowledge and support for both clinicians, patients and public. If we all do this consistently, we will get the step change needed to enable all people in Wales to live longer, healthier lives.”

Oliver Williams, Consultant in Public Health, Public Health Wales and lead on the CVUHB ‘Maximising Health Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes’ work said:

“As part of the work we surveyed 47 people living with Type 2 Diabetes to understand their experiences and what we need to do to help improve their lives. This work clearly showed that patients wanted more early support and training to empower them to manage their diabetes more effectively themselves; and showed they feel easy access with trusted health care professionals is vital for them.”

“We will share this learning, and the recommendations patients have made throughout the system and with the rest of the programme so we can start making the changes needed to improve people’s lives.”

Rachel Burr, Director of Diabetes UK Cymru:

“Diabetes impacts every part of a person’s life and a person living with diabetes may make around 180 extra decisions every day. To be able to self-manage their diabetes, people need consistent guidance, information and support. This includes psychological support. Health care systems, charities and communities must work together to give each person with diabetes the care they need and deserve.”

Dr Julia Platts, National Clinical Lead for Diabetes in Wales, said:

“People with diabetes should have access to resources to live healthy lives. This includes resources to help prevention of diabetes when possible and resources to help diabetes into remission where possible. For those who live with diabetes, good early care is so important; this includes support for self-management, access to effective medication and early access to technologies that are proven to improve both physical outcomes and wellbeing.”

Other work that the programme is supporting include:

The All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme (AWDPP), funded by the Welsh Government, supports people who are at high risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes. As highlighted by PHW's report on diabetes prevalence last World Diabetes Day, the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes is very concerning but programmes like the AWDPP can help to turn this tide. The AWDPP is delivered locally in primary care by a dedicated team of trained healthcare support workers and dietitians. People who attend the programme are offered a range of support including on making changes to their diet, becoming more physically active and maintaining a healthy weight. Two years on from the launch of the Programme in June 2022, the AWDPP has supported more than 9000 people to reduce their risk of Type 2 Diabetes and is now being delivered in 35 out of 60 primary care clusters in Wales. Our report on service user experience shows that service users value the support the AWDPP consultations provide. However, as highlighted by the Equity Toolkit, we want to ensure that all eligible people in Wales are enabled to access and take up the AWDPP to improve outcomes and reduce inequalities in the prevention of type 2 diabetes.

Enabled funding support for provision of MyDesmond a digital platform to help people manage and prevent type 2 Diabetes.

An engagement officer funded and employed to work directly with people living with diabetes and their carers to understand how to improve access and outcomes from their perspective

Developing a road map for a digital-first service for the essential 8 care processes that support the management of diabetes in Wales and prevent life-threatening complications.

Developing Digital delivery models for diabetes prevention programmes to give people more choice

Partnering with the National clinical Network for Diabetes to roll out the Diabetes Care Accreditation Programme (DCAP) to all health Boards. This programme is the first of its kind in diabetes,and aims to improve inpatient care by setting quality standards and then measuring how services perform against these.

Established in April 2024, the Tackling Diabetes Together Programme is sponsored by the NHS Wales Value and Sustainability Board. Public Health Wales is responsible for being the lead partner in bringing the diabetes system in Wales together and driving change.

For more information: https://phw.nhs.wales/tacklingdiabetes