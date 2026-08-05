Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
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Tackling digital exclusion through community connections
Blog posted by: Simon Barker, Chris Jennings, Simon Tucker and Ryan Winthrop, 4 August 2026 – Social Impact, Socio-economic, Sustainability, Uncategorized.
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) is helping to tackle digital exclusion by donating surplus mobile phones, iPads, laptops and monitors to schools and charities across the North West.
Since 2021, the NDA has donated over 1,500 devices to around 50 organisations across Cumbria, Lancaster, Warrington and Manchester enabling children and adults to keep in contact with family and friends, access essential support and information services, and stay connected to the personal networks they rely on.
What makes this initiative even more special is that our employees have been instrumental in identifying the organisations that could benefit most, drawing on their local knowledge and connections within the communities they live and work in.
We recognise the value of volunteering which is why we allow our employees to apply for two days each year to undertake voluntary work and up to 5 days special leave for uniformed services, enabling them to contribute to their communities and create a positive legacy for future generations.
Why digital inclusion matters
Access to technology is an essential part of modern life. Whether it's accessing education, employment opportunities, healthcare services or staying connected with family and friends, digital access can have a significant impact on people's lives.
Making a difference
- More than 1,500 devices donated since 2021
- Around 50 organisations supported across the North West
- Schools, charities and community organisations benefiting from the scheme
- Employees helping identify local organisations in need
Click here for the full blog post
Original article link: https://nda.blog.gov.uk/tackling-digital-exclusion-through-community-connections/
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