National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
Tackling frailty key to the long-term health of our aging population
A new report from the NAO looks at how the NHS identifies and supports people living with or at risk of frailty before they reach the point of medical crisis or hospital admission. With the population aging, the NAO finds GPs are not providing the required support and follow-up for people diagnosed with frailty
- Early identification of frailty and timely support can slow its progression, helping older people maintain independence and live healthier lives
- People living with severe frailty are nearly six times more likely to be admitted to hospital compared to those not living with frailty
- There are clear failings in how GPs1 assess and support people living with frailty, with worrying unexplained variation in practice across England
There are at least 1.5 million people aged 65 or over living with frailty in England. Frailty is a clinically recognised medical syndrome related to the ageing process in which multiple body systems gradually lose their in-built reserves. People living with frailty get exhausted easily and are more likely to be housebound.
The GP contract requires GPs to identify any registered patient aged 65 years or over who is living with moderate to severe frailty. However, in 2024-25 GPs only assessed one in six patients aged 65 or over for frailty (1.9 million people). This is well below the one in four assessed when the requirement was introduced in 2017-18.
Once they have assessed patients GPs are not providing the required support and follow-up for people diagnosed as living with severe frailty. Of the 226,000 patients diagnosed with severe frailty in 2024-25, only:
- 16% (37,000) had a medication review;
- 18% (41,000) had a falls risk assessment; and
- 29% (66,000) had given consent for an enriched summary care record.
There is significant variation in the proportion of patients who were assessed for frailty across the country. The report finds a worrying inconsistency in delivery of the required support and follow-up for those diagnosed as living with severe frailty.
Support that GPs provide under the Enhanced Health in Care Homes programme is deteriorating in some important aspects of care. For example, the percentage of residents who had a personalised care and support plan agreed or reviewed has fallen sharply, from 76% in 2022-23 to 44% in 2024-25.
Urgent community response services are meeting targets. The aim of urgent community response teams is to provide urgent care to people in their homes which helps to avoid hospital admissions and enables people to live independently for longer.
The 2025 10 Year Health Plan did not explicitly introduce any further developments on frailty although it set out the intention to develop several new service frameworks, with early priority given to frailty. The more recent planning guidance mentions frailty as a priority for the new neighbourhood health service and asks for growth in community health services.
The NAO report makes a number of recommendations, including:
NHSE should set clear and consistent requirements for GPs to assess and support people living with frailty
NHSE should set out a timetable for its work to standardise community health services and details on how community health services will align with and support the move to neighbourhood health services
DHSC should commission a systematic evaluation to demonstrate whether its patchwork of frailty initiatives is working together to provide an effective and holistic approach
“With the need for health and social care services set to increase in our aging population, it is crucial that people with frailty are supported effectively and consistently across the country. Our report shows that many older people are not getting the support they need.
“The NHS needs to seize the opportunity of the 10-year health plan to build the more effective and sustainable service that it recognises older people need.”
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO
Read the full report : Primary and community healthcare support for people living with frailty
Notes for editors
- We use the term ‘GPs’ throughout the report as they are the contracting party, but their work may also be conducted within a wider general practice team.
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/tackling-frailty-key-to-the-long-term-health-of-our-aging-population/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
New annual climate reporting helps public bodies understand scale and severity of climate risks28/11/2025 17:10:00
There are examples of good practice that have helped public sector bodies make effective use of the new TCFD reporting requirements, but even bodies who were well set up for the new requirements will need continued work to reach the point where their disclosures will be a useful tool to support scrutiny and decision-making, a new NAO report finds
Government lacks a clear picture on how much it spends on consultants21/11/2025 17:25:00
Government does not have consistent data on how much individual departments are spending on external consultants or how this expenditure has changed over time, complicating efforts to track spending cuts, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
BBC World Service achieved savings but sees a fall in audiences19/11/2025 16:05:00
While the BBC World Service has achieved savings primarily through closing TV and radio platforms, it has experienced a fall in audience numbers and it has not yet achieved its aim to switch audiences to its digital content, says a new report from the National Audit Office (NAO).
UK government savings bank must develop improved delivery plan for overdue and over-budget digital revamp14/11/2025 15:10:00
The UK’s state-owned savings bank has underestimated the scale of the challenge it has faced in digitally transforming the business – leading to significant cost increases, delays and procurement issues – and must now develop a realistic plan to ensure its transformation programme can deliver the intended benefits for customers and the taxpayer, a new report from the National Audit Office (NAO) has found.1
Meeting policing commitments will require significant savings and productivity improvements04/11/2025 11:15:00
There is little evidence that the Home Office’s previous efficiency attempts have led to lasting improvements in working practices across all police forces.
SEND reforms need to address home to school transport pressures31/10/2025 16:05:00
Local authorities are struggling to balance their legal duty to provide transport for eligible pupils and the duty to balance their budget, says the NAO
Government lacks clarity on the impact of its funding for independent adult hospices as demand rises for palliative and end-of-life care29/10/2025 16:05:00
The government does not fully understand how its funding for palliative and end-of-life services, provided both within the NHS and by independent adult hospices, is being used to support rising demand for palliative and end-of-life care due to a lack of data, a new National Audit Office (NAO) report has found.1
Government must actively manage plan to boost weak Probation Service performance24/10/2025 16:20:00
Risks in the government’s plans to ease workload pressure on the Probation Service must be fully understood and actively managed to ensure it can achieve its aims of rehabilitating offenders and protecting the public, amid worsening performance in the service due to inexperienced staff and gaps in critical roles
DWP begins to make headway tackling benefit fraud and error22/10/2025 13:10:00
A new NAO (National Audit Office) report finds that the proportion of benefit expenditure overpaid remains too high,1 but the figures for 2024-25 suggest that overpayment levels are now reducing due to DWP’s recent interventions.