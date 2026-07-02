Tackling gambling harms, supporting mental health

Funding for community-based organisations.

New funding has been made available to support people impacted by gambling-related mental health problems in Scotland.

From today, organisations will be able to bid for a share of £375,000 to support projects and research linked to gambling harms and mental health, including suicide prevention.

The funding forms part of the £7.9 million allocated to Scotland through the UK-wide statutory Gambling Levy – supporting Scotland's Population Health Framework commitments on prevention, early intervention and treatment services delivered across the NHS, local authorities and the third sector.

It is the second year the fund, which is administered by Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland (the ALLIANCE), has opened for applications, with a total of 16 projects supported in 2025-26.

Minister for Mental Health Maree Todd said:

“Gambling affects too many people in Scotland – and while it is often normalised, it is linked to many hidden harms. Earlier this year we announced £7.9 million to tackle gambling harm across Scotland, and this fund is a key part of that commitment. “Last year, our funding supported exploratory projects which found that gambling harms are strongly linked to, but often hidden by other issues including substance use, housing insecurity and debt. “This funding will help many other organisations working with some of those most affected, and I urge all eligible groups to apply.”

The ALLIANCE Chief Officer, Sara Redmond, said:

"For many people gambling has become part of their everyday life - but research shows it can evolve into a slow often invisible decline that places individuals at heightened risk of harm and impacts on their mental health and wellbeing. In serious cases it can lead to severe mental distress and even suicide. “We need to understand more about the support that is needed within our communities - and that's why the ALLIANCE welcomes this funding from the Scottish Government to do just that. Too often the most marginalised people and communities, those that face the biggest barriers already to better health, are the ones most at risk from gambling. “The ALLIANCE's work understanding communities in Scotland through our membership, and projects, gives us a good grounding to manage this fund. Communities provide solutions and on the local projects often have the answers. Solving the significant problems caused by gambling in Scotland has become a non-negotiable."

Background

Apply to the fund smfscotland.grantplatform.com. Applications open from 2 July until 14 August

The statutory Gambling Levy was introduced through the Gambling Levy Regulations 2025, using powers under Section 123 of the Gambling Act 2005. It applies to all operating licence holders across Great Britain and came into force in April 2025. Funding can only be used for projects relating to gambling addiction or associated harm. Reducing gambling harms - gov.scot

More information about the ALLIANCE's Scotland Reducing Gambling Harms Programme

More information on the project findings from last year’s Gambling Harm and Mental Health Flash Report

The Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland (the ALLIANCE) is a national third sector membership organisation for the health and social care sector. It brings together over 3,500 people and organisations dedicated to achieving its vision of a Scotland where everyone has a strong voice and enjoys the right to live well, with dignity and respect.