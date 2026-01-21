Scottish Government
Tackling gender-based violence on campus
New requirements for colleges and universities proposed.
MSPs yesterday voted on Scottish Government proposals to strengthen how colleges and universities prevent and respond to gender-based violence (GBV).
The measures would require all post-16 education bodies to act to address GBV and provide support for students experiencing abuse, as a condition of the funding they receive from the Scottish Funding Council.
The Scottish Government has tabled amendments to its Tertiary Education and Training (Funding and Governance) Bill to introduce the new legal duty. The Scottish Government worked with the organisation EmilyTest and Pam Gosal MSP to develop the amendments.
Institutions will be required to report annually to the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) on compliance with these new requirements around gender-based violence, under the terms of the amendments brought forward by Higher and Further Education Minister Ben Macpherson.
Mr Macpherson yesterday said:
“Our colleges and universities are remarkable institutions to learn in and thrive at for the vast majority of students. However, we can always make them better and there is a clear need for more action on some campuses when it comes to tackling and preventing GBV. Our colleges and universities should always be places where all students can live, study and socialise safe from harm or harassment. Furthermore, all staff have the right to go to work in an environment free from the risk of abuse and violence.
“I know there is a lot of good work going on already across higher and further education institutions to address GBV issues on campuses and the changes we are proposing in this new law will strengthen that work. I would like to pay tribute to Fiona Drouet and her organisation, EmilyTest, for her important and inspiring work to shape these proposals during the Bill process and for her long-standing commitment to addressing GBV in our colleges and universities.
“Institutions must take every action within their power to reduce the risk of GBV happening. Also, we need to be consistent and cohesive in our approach, and the additional measures in this legislation will help us all move forward in delivering that collective endeavour.
“If passed by MSPs, these amendments and this Bill will make a meaningful and important impact.”
