Tackling gender-based violence on campus

New requirements for colleges and universities proposed.

MSPs yesterday voted on Scottish Government proposals to strengthen how colleges and universities prevent and respond to gender-based violence (GBV).

The measures would require all post-16 education bodies to act to address GBV and provide support for students experiencing abuse, as a condition of the funding they receive from the Scottish Funding Council.

The Scottish Government has tabled amendments to its Tertiary Education and Training (Funding and Governance) Bill to introduce the new legal duty. The Scottish Government worked with the organisation EmilyTest and Pam Gosal MSP to develop the amendments.

Institutions will be required to report annually to the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) on compliance with these new requirements around gender-based violence, under the terms of the amendments brought forward by Higher and Further Education Minister Ben Macpherson.

Mr Macpherson yesterday said: