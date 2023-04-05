Tackling health inequalities

First Minister announces additional support for general practices in most deprived areas.

People living in some of Scotland’s most deprived communities will benefit from an additional £1 million of funding to help tackle health inequalities.

The Inclusion Health Action in General Practice programme provides targeted funding for support to patients whose social circumstances have a negative impact on their health.

The funding is allocated directly to practices which are in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board area and feature on the list of 100 most deprived practices in Scotland.

First Minister Humza Yousaf made the announcement as he visited the New Gorbals Health Centre in Glasgow.

The First Minister said:

“General practice is at the heart of our communities and is uniquely placed to deliver the care and support needed by patients who experience health inequalities.

“Of the one hundred poorest practices in the whole of Scotland, shockingly 81 currently sit within the Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board area – a statistic I am determined to change.

“This additional funding of £1 million will build on the foundations of previous funding. At a time when the cost of living crisis is widening health inequalities, this is an important step that supports our commitments to prevention and early intervention with patients at highest risk of poor health.”

Lorna Kelly, Chair of the Primary Care Health Inequalities Development Group said:

“The NHS needs to be at its best where it is needed the most, or health inequalities will continue to worsen.

“This additional resource to general practices serving the most deprived communities in Scotland is therefore very welcome.”

Background

Inclusion Health Action in General Practice funding of £300,000 in 2022-23 was provided to general practices in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde with the highest levels of poverty and disadvantage.

IHAGP relates to recommendation from the Short Life Working Group on Health Inequalities in Primary Care report, published in March 2022, that the Scottish Government provide general practices with increased resources targeted at deprivation. The intent of the recommendation was: