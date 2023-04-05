Scottish Government
|Printable version
Tackling health inequalities
First Minister announces additional support for general practices in most deprived areas.
People living in some of Scotland’s most deprived communities will benefit from an additional £1 million of funding to help tackle health inequalities.
The Inclusion Health Action in General Practice programme provides targeted funding for support to patients whose social circumstances have a negative impact on their health.
The funding is allocated directly to practices which are in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board area and feature on the list of 100 most deprived practices in Scotland.
First Minister Humza Yousaf made the announcement as he visited the New Gorbals Health Centre in Glasgow.
The First Minister said:
“General practice is at the heart of our communities and is uniquely placed to deliver the care and support needed by patients who experience health inequalities.
“Of the one hundred poorest practices in the whole of Scotland, shockingly 81 currently sit within the Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board area – a statistic I am determined to change.
“This additional funding of £1 million will build on the foundations of previous funding. At a time when the cost of living crisis is widening health inequalities, this is an important step that supports our commitments to prevention and early intervention with patients at highest risk of poor health.”
Lorna Kelly, Chair of the Primary Care Health Inequalities Development Group said:
“The NHS needs to be at its best where it is needed the most, or health inequalities will continue to worsen.
“This additional resource to general practices serving the most deprived communities in Scotland is therefore very welcome.”
Background
Inclusion Health Action in General Practice funding of £300,000 in 2022-23 was provided to general practices in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde with the highest levels of poverty and disadvantage.
IHAGP relates to recommendation from the Short Life Working Group on Health Inequalities in Primary Care report, published in March 2022, that the Scottish Government provide general practices with increased resources targeted at deprivation. The intent of the recommendation was:
- to address a gap between existing demand-led funding allocation processes and patient needs associated with inequality; and
- to act as a bridging mechanism between the current General Practice funding formula and any future funding model/approach which takes fuller account of deprivation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/tackling-health-inequalities/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Financing a just transition04/04/2023 15:05:00
New support to increase investment across the North East.
Women in Agriculture: Leadership programme development research04/04/2023 12:05:00
This report outlines the main findings of research conducted to inform the development of a leadership programme for women in agriculture, which will be funded by Scottish Government through the Women in Agriculture Development Programme.
Wildlife Management in Scotland Analysis of responses to the consultation exercise Analysis report04/04/2023 10:05:00
This report presents the key themes to emerge from the Scottish Government's consultation on Wildlife Management in Scotland 2022.
Expanding school age childcare03/04/2023 15:05:00
First Minister announces additional £15 million to support families.
A new deal for local government03/04/2023 12:05:00
Councils and Scottish Government working hand-in-hand.
More funding made available for Fuel Insecurity Fund30/03/2023 15:05:00
First Minister announces increased support for households with energy costs.
Farm income increases in 2021-2230/03/2023 13:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released figures on 2021-22 farm incomes that show average income rising to its highest level since 2012, after adjusting for inflation.