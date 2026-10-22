Tackling human trafficking through cross-border, digital and financial co-operation: UK statement to the OSCE

UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford warns that human trafficking fuels organised crime and increasingly converges with cybercrime and financial crime. The UK calls for victim-centred responses, stronger digital and financial investigations, effective cross-border co-operation, and adequate resources for the OSCE’s anti-trafficking work.

Thank you, Chair.

The United Kingdom warmly welcomes the Special Representative, Kari Johnstone, back to the Permanent Council and thanks her for this comprehensive report.

Trafficking in human beings is a direct security concern. It sustains organised crime, generates illicit profits and exploits vulnerability. Its convergence with cybercrime, financial crime and drug trafficking makes effective cross-border co-operation more important than ever. Conflict, climate change, and worsening humanitarian crises continue to heighten vulnerability to exploitation and trafficking, particularly for children.

We welcome the Office’s focus on forced criminality, particularly trafficking into cyber-scam operations. Victims may first come to the attention of authorities as suspected offenders. Early identification, access to appropriate support and consistent application of the non-punishment principle are therefore essential. Investigations must target those who organise, control and profit from exploitation, rather than punish those they coerce.

The United Kingdom strongly supports the Office’s work to connect digital and financial investigations. Criminal networks increasingly exploit online platforms, deceptive recruitment and virtual assets, but these activities also create evidence that can help identify victims, trace illicit proceeds and disrupt trafficking networks. We welcome the Office’s practical tools, training and co-operation with INTERPOL, UNODC, ODIHR, civil society and the private sector.

The United Kingdom remains committed to tackling modern slavery and human trafficking in all its forms. We are working with international partners to combat trafficking and forced labour linked to scam centres, protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable, including through targeted sanctions. We are also supporting projects in Southeast Asia to raise awareness, strengthen victim support and reintegration, and build law-enforcement capacity.

Finally, we recognise the serious financial and staffing constraints facing the Office. A focused and effective OSCE requires its institutions to have the resources needed to fulfil their mandates. We thank the Special Representative and her team for their leadership, practical assistance to participating States, and continued commitment to survivor-informed, victim-centred responses.

Thank you, Chair.