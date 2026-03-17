Tackling inequality by expanding family support

£7.5 million to reduce child poverty

Supporting families at risk of poverty and improving outcomes for children are at the heart of a funding package totalling more than £7.5 million.

The Scottish Government investment spans three key programmes, each designed to address the root causes of child poverty and give families the tools they need to thrive.

The funding for 2026-27 is:

£2.2 million for the Whole Family Support through General Practice (WFSGP), doubling its reach to more families across the most deprived parts of Glasgow. The programme supports families to increase wellbeing, and build financial resilience

£4.2 million to strengthen NHS Scotland’s employability opportunities and deliver 200 placements for job seeking parents, helping them develop the skills and confidence needed to enter or return to the workforce

an additional £1.1 million for the Family Nurse Partnership, enabling the programme to reach up to 500 additional parents. It supports young first-time parents often facing challenging circumstances to connect with community resources and to improve their financial situations.

The package forms part of the Scottish Government’s new Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan 2026-31 which aims to support parents to increase their incomes and reduce the burden of everyday costs, on top of existing work, helping to keep an estimated 100,000 children out of relative poverty in 2026-27.

This builds on existing Scottish Government action which has already reduced relative child poverty rates in Scotland to the lowest levels in almost a decade – with rates nine percentage points lower than the UK in 2023-24.

Announcing the investment at Peat Road Medical Practice, in Glasgow, Public Health Minister Jenni Minto yesterday said:

“Tackling child poverty is the Scottish Government’s top priority and we want every child to have the best possible start in life. “That’s why this package of funding is so important. It will enhance and expand three highly impactful programmes which will help families access support, fair work in the NHS, and reduce child poverty. “This support will allow these three invaluable projects to continue to grow and help even more families across Scotland.”

Dr Elizabeth Bryden, GP at Peat Road Medical Centre, yesterday said:

“We are delighted that the Scottish Government has extended funding for Whole Family Support through General Practice into 2026/27. “The project helps to reduce inequalities linked to deprivation and enables children and families to reach their potential. "Being involved in the Whole Family Support programme has made a significant difference to the families in our practice. Our Family Wellbeing Worker has used their knowledge and experience to connect families with community resources and patients place a great deal of trust in them.”

Background

WFSGP has supported more than 500 families in 12 GP practices in the highest levels of poverty within Glasgow, since starting in winter 2024.

Successful NHS parental employability programmes have been running for several years, including NHS Lanarkshire’s Demonstrator programme, which supported 39 people with 80% securing positive outcomes including 29 securing permanent NHS employment.

FNP has reached over 14,500 families since 2010, with more than 80% of families staying on the programme until their child reached two years of age.

Family Nurse Partnership – Maternal and child health – gov.scot